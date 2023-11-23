"So proud of you": Fans lavish praise as Rosé becomes the only BLACKPINK member to receive full MBE honor

K-pop star Rosé is garnering considerable attention from fans, after her girl group BLACKPINK was honored by King Charles III. The BORN PINK singers were honored for partaking in spreading awareness about climate change. The other members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, were also made Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Member Rosé, however, received a different membership, owing to her dual citizenship in New Zealand, since it is among the 14 countries that recognizes the United Kingdom monarch as the head of the state.

As news of the members' recent achievement began circulating online, BLINKS, fans of BLACKPINK, took to social media to highlight Rosé’s special moment. In fact, one fan even expressed their pride in the idol, claiming how they were, “so proud" of her.

Expand Tweet

“Bow down to the queen”: Fans call Rosé a Royal Highness after finding out about her MBE

Expand Tweet

Two years back in Glasgow, Scotland, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK promoted the work done by the COP26 summit regarding climate change as their official advocates. Now, more recently on November 22, BLACKPINK was spotted marking their first-ever public appearance as a group at the Buckingham Palace, after a successful world tour that concluded on September 17.

Interestingly, while BLINKs were quite excited about the group's attendance in general, the Kiwi member of the group was soon thrust in the spotlight for the perks offered by her dual citizenship. The BLACKPINK leader has not only received a real Member of the Order of the British Empire but also many other advantanges that she can enjoy with this honor.

For instance, being a commonwealth citizen, Rosé is eligible for getting married at one of the royal places in the United Kingdom, known as St. Paul's Cathedral, a prospect that has delighted her fans considerably. BLINKs pointed out that the On The Ground singer is also eligible to get the family court of arms and expressed their happiness for the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are calling the singer, "Roseanne Park MBE" as she can use this honorific title officially as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Meanwhile, the How You Like That singers have made history as the first and only non-British artists to be awarded the MBEs. The girl group joined renowned band The Beatles and the Easy On Me singer Adele as the only Musical Artist Honorary Awardees of the MBEs.

More about BLACKPINK's recent activities

Expand Tweet

The girl group has recently been in the public eye for its contract renewal proceedings with its agency YG Entertainment. Ever since their 7th debut anniversary on August 8, the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have been making headlines as their exclusive contract with the company has expired.

Expand Tweet

Recently on November 20, it was reported by a Korean media outlet that the members would continue working with the agency as a group but each member would reportedly not sign an exclusive contract.

An official from YG Entertainment swiftly clarified the reports saying that nothing had been confirmed yet, and the contract renewal is still being discussed.