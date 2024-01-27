"SCREAMS AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS": Fans frenzied by Stray Kids' Bang Chan and BLACKPINK's Lisa's interaction at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes

Lisa of BLACKPINK and Stray Kids' Bang Chan surprised fans with an unexpected and heartwarming interaction during the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. Although the details of their friendship aren't widely known, fans are aware that both artists share the same age.

The special occasion, where both Lisa and Stray Kids had the opportunity to perform, turned out to be more than just a musical event. Lisa and Bang Chan were seen engaging with each other right on stage, displaying a carefree and friendly attitude.

Fans were thrilled to witness this interaction, interpreting it as a sign of Lisa's newfound freedom after the expiration of her contract with YG Entertainment. They appreciated her ability to approach other idols without concerns about potential controversies or rumors.

The sweet and unexpected exchange between Lisa and Bang Chan resonated with fans, and some even took to social media platforms, like X, to express their excitement. Comments like "SCREAMS AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS" highlighted the enthusiasm of fans witnessing this unplanned and delightful moment between the two K-pop stars.

"I'M A HAPPY STAYBLINK RN" - Bang Chan and Lisa delight fans with their small on-stage interaction

The "Gala des Pièces Jaunes" is an annual charity event associated with the "Pièces Jaunes" initiative in France, organized by the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France (Foundation Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France). The initiative, translating to "Yellow Coins," focuses on fundraising to improve hospital conditions for children and adolescents.

The gala serves as a platform for individuals, organizations, and celebrities to come together and support this cause through live performances, auctions, and speeches.

One of the notable occurrences at the gala took place on January 26, 2024, when renowned K-pop artists, including Stray Kids and Lisa of BLACKPINK, were invited to perform. Despite Lisa appearing alone due to freedom of individual activities post-expiration of her contract with YG Entertainment in August 2023, her performance was electrifying.

The event took an unexpected turn when Lisa and Bang Chan, the leader of Stray Kids, had a brief but impactful interaction on stage. Standing next to each other, Lisa, noticing the Stray Kids' leader beside her, tapped his shoulder in a friendly gesture.

This spontaneous greeting was captured by cameras, revealing the genuine excitement and happiness in Lisa's expression upon meeting Bang Chan. The two artists proceeded to share a handshake and a casual hug and engaged in a brief conversation, creating a heartwarming moment.

Fans, quick to notice and celebrate this interaction, took to social media, instantly labeling Lisa and Bang Chan as "besties."

The joyous response from fans was not just about the friendly exchange but also the symbolic significance of Lisa's freedom from YG Entertainment restrictions.

In the K-pop industry, interactions between male and female idols are sometimes controversial due to potential misunderstandings, and idols often tread carefully. However, Lisa's spontaneous and friendly exchange with Bang Chan suggested a liberated spirit after the expiration of her contract.

The interaction became a symbol of camaraderie, highlighting that K-pop idols from different groups can form genuine friendships and enjoy each other's company. Beyond the constraints of agencies, Lisa's freedom to engage openly on an international stage brought a sense of joy and optimism to the fans.

