"The Queen is coming for y'all": Fans excited as Lamoureux Orchestra confirms sharing stage with BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

BLACKPINK member Lisa is all geared up to set the stage on fire with the Lamoureux Orchestra at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes (also known as the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert). On January 23, the official social media handle of Lamoureux Orchestra confirmed the news of performing at the concert with the K-pop rapper.

Expand Tweet

On January 26, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa will take the stage at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes benefit concert. The concert is scheduled to be held at the Accor Arena in France. The event will demonstrate the LALISA singer's commitment to music as well as philanthropic acts, as it promises to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation.

Lisa will perform as a solo artist with a lineup including renowned stars like Maroon 5, JJ Balvin, ASAP ROCKY, Vianney, Swae Lee, and more. Fans are wondering if she will perform her hit solo song MONEY with the orchestra or bring some new music to the stage. This has created much excitement among fans, who have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with one fan noting,

“The Queen is coming for y'all”

Expand Tweet

“We are on the edge of our seats!”: Fans excited as Lamoureux Orchestra confirms sharing stage with BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

Expand Tweet

On Friday, January 26 at Accor Arena, Lisa will showcase a performance as a solo artist along with the Lamoureux Orchestra at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The gala is set to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Yellow Pieces Operation in France.

Adrien Perruchon and Maxime Pascal's orchestra will reportedly accompany the gala. This collaboration is garnering attention, as fans are curious if the singer will perform her hit track MONEY over the orchestra or the title of her solo mini album, LALISA.

This news has delighted many fans as they lavished praise on the singer, while expressing their excitement to see the kind of performance Lisa brings to the stage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the singer will perform at the venue, as previously she had given an exemplary performance in front of the audience alongside her group members. BLACKPINK performed their popular track Shut Down on January 25, 2023, in collaboration with Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

According to Yellow Pieces, the initiative raises funds each year to provide financial support to projects that help in the improvement of the daily lives of children and adolescents in the hospital. Over 10,000 projects have been sponsored since the establishment of the operation. This year the focus will reportedly be on athletic practices and sports in the hospital.

Fans can catch the recap of the concert on channel France 2 as the Gala Concert is slated to be broadcast on Saturday, January 26, at 8 pm EST.