"As a blinkstay I'm over the moon": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Lisa are confirmed to perform at Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2024

On December 24, 2023, the Accor Arena officially announced that BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids are set to perform at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert (also known as Gala des Pièces Jaunes). It will held on January 26, 2024.

Yellow Pieces Gala Concert is a prominent musical charity event, held every year to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation, which is a charitable institution. It has been collecting funds for children and teenagers for medical treatment since its origin in 1989.

Expand Tweet

As both Lisa and Stray Kids are set to perform at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert, fans are over the moon. They took to social media to express themselves:

Expand Tweet

"They are amazing": STAYs and BLINKs can't wait to see Lisa and Stray Kids perform at the aforementioned charity concert

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Lisa, along with the group, has already performed at the Yellow Pieces Gala 2023 on January 25.

They teamed up with the Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich to deliver an electrifying performance on Shut Down and lit up the concert with their vocals and hit choreography.

This time, amongst BLACKPINK'S members, only Lisa will attend and deliver a much-anticipated performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala. Fans can't wait to see her in full flow and are wondering if she will perform her solo single, MONEY.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it is the first time that a fourth-generation K-pop group, Stray Kids, will also attend the aforementioned concert. As such, fans can't wait to see how the group presents themselves at the prestigious event.

They are also anticipating that the group will perform LALALALA, the hit track from their latest album, Rock-Star. Fans are proud that the group's performance will contribute to a much-needed and noble cause. They are also wishing that they go on a Europe tour.

The other lineup alongside Lisa and Stray Kids for the Gala des Pieces Jaunes, to be held in Paris, includes J Balvin, Pharrell, Gims, and J Balvin.

Fans are flooding the internet with posts about the upcoming performances of the two renowned artists:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The ticket sales for the upcoming Yellow Pieces Gala concert will begin on January 9, 2024.

The Yellow Pieces Gala concert is slated to be held on January 26, 2024, at the Accor Arena in Paris.