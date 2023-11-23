"So classy, stunning, and elegant": BLACKPINK'S Lisa enthralls fans with her princess-like look at Buckingham Palace

On November 21, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa graced Buckingham Palace with her fellow group members, including Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, during a state visit to Britain with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, commemorating the 140th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the event, the four members of the group were elegantly dressed in gowns, stunning fans worldwide with their visuals. Fans took to social media, expressing how marvelous they looked.

Lisa, in particular, stood out in a bleached aqua-colored gown resembling a princess. Fans couldn't stop praising her impeccable sense of fashion, flooding social media with compliments. One fan tweeted, describing her as 'so classy, stunning, and elegant.'

Expand Tweet

"It's Lisa's world and we're just living in it": Fans swoon over the MONEY singer's stunning look at Buckingham Palace

As BLACKPINK's Lisa made her appearance at Buckingham Palace, she turned heads and became the center of attention.

The idol dressed like a princess, elegantly donning Georges Hobeika's strapless neckline, beaded, and caped-detailed embellished bleached aqua-colored tulle maxi dress worth $10,015, sending fans into a frenzy. She opted for the Georges Hobeika Goddess of Love Spring 2024 collection.

The MONEY singer complemented her look with a diamond necklace from Bulgari, and her hair cascading down the gown made her look like a princess who had just graced Buckingham Palace.

Even fans on social media couldn't stop referring to the idol as a princess due to her elegant appearance at the event. Fans praised that Lisa nailed her royal princess look at the palace and dressed better than all the royals present.

During the time she received the honorary MBEs for their substantial role in advocating Sustainable Development at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, she went for a minimalistic look but still shined like a princess.

At that time, she flaunted her looks by wearing the Madilyn Strapless Dress in gray by the asavagroup. She complemented her look with accessories from Bulgari, including the Serpenti Seduttori Watch, Sepenti Viper Ring, and beige-colored heels from Stuart Weitzman, leaving fans breathless.

Fans praised how the idol adorned herself with the best dresses that enhanced her beauty and took to social media to lavish praise on her fashion statement.

Check out how fans are reacting to the singer as she stunned fans with her princess-like look at Buckingham Palace.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Britain's King Charles, during his speech, talked about the group's contribution to Sustainable Development and stated:

“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé better known collectively as BLACKPINK for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors."

Fans wish to see more such looks from Lisa in the future.