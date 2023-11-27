"She deserves it": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes the first K-pop idol to hit 99 million followers on Instagram

On November 27, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first-ever K-pop idol to reach 99 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram, creating a buzz among fans who praised the rapper for her achievement.

The MONEY singer joined Instagram in June 2018, and gained over 99 million followers in less than six years, showcasing her strong influence and impact.

As soon as fans learned about her latest milestone, they took to social media to celebrate it. Not being a native of South Korea, she made a name for herself in the industry and fans believe she deserves the recognition she has been garnering. They also pointed out that she has been working hard since the age of 14 and hailed her for her achievement.

Expand Tweet

"So proud of this queen': Fans celebrate BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest feat

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut in the K-pop industry with the group's single album Square One featuring hit songs including Whistle and Boombayah, which featured on the US Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. Since then, the group has won fans' hearts with several albums and tracks.

She released her solo single album LALISA back in 2021, and it included songs like MONEY and the lead single LALISA. Upon its release, it became the best-selling female album by a K-pop artist on the Gaon Album Chart.

The main track peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart and MONEY went viral on digital platforms. The idol was also awarded a Guinness World Record as her album became the first one by a solo K-pop artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

As a native of Thailand who gained immense popularity in the South Korean K-pop industry, fans believe that her projects, endorsements, and hard work are the reasons she has amassed over 99 million followers on Instagram, making her the first K-pop idol to achieve this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Some long-time fans recalled the time the idol joined Instagram and mentioned that they had a tough time following her due to the overwhelming number of followers causing glitches. They then went on to congratulate her on her achievement and hoped that she would reach the 100 million follower mark soon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from being the first K-pop Idol to reach this milestone, she is also the first Thai celebrity to achieve this feat. Lisa also became the third Asian celebrity to hit 99 million followers on Instagram.

She recently made headlines after she performed at the Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris and received an immense amount of praise for her dance.