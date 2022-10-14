Who are Big Latto's parents? Age difference explored as Nicki Minaj tears into singer over Grammy nominations drama

American rapper Big Latto got into a major internet feud with rapper Nicki Minaj after a report stated that the latter’s single Super Freaky Girl would not be considered for any rap categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Thursday, October 13, the 39-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to express her displeasure at her song being moved from the rap to pop category for the music awards and stated that Big Latto’s single Big Energy should also have the same treatment as hers.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡

Responding to Minaj's online rant, Latto tweeted:

BIG LATTO 🎰 @Latto Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate

The duo apparently discussed the matter privately, after which things worsened. Minaj called the 23-year-old rapper a “Karen” and “scratch-off” for not supporting her even though she dubbed Minaj as her “biggest inspiration.”

The back-and-forth between the rappers heated up to the point that Big Latto dissed Nicki Minaj, calling her a “bully.”

“I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ”

To this, the Anaconda rapper raised questions about Latto’s parents.

Nicki Minaj-Big Latto feud: Who are Latto's parents and why are they mentioned?

In the Twitter battle between Big Latto and Nicki Minaj, the former called the Starships singer older than her mother. Latto also dissed Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, by saying, "super freaky grandma is married AND related to f***ing r*pists."

Amidst the heated feud, the Super Bass singer dragged Big Latto's parents into the conversation by posting screenshots of her mother's age and her parents' alleged inappropriate age gap.

As per Famous Birthdays, Latto's mother, Misti Pitts, was born on December 29, 1982, and is currently 39 years old.

Pitts and Latto have an age difference of 16 years. Currently, the rapper's father, Shayne Stephens' exact age is unknown, but considering the screenshots posted on Twitter, Latto's parents have an age gap of over 19 years between them, which makes him in his 60s.

Screenshot of Nicki Minaj dissing Big Latto in a since-deleted tweet. (Image via @torrancemaraj/Twitter)

Minaj initially thrashed Latto over how she did not care about her family background when she asked her to collaborate on songs. However, things changed after a while when a Twitter user, who has since made their profile private, posted screenshots of Latto's mother's age, seemingly insinuating that she was underage and her father was over 30 when they had her.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Minaj wrote:

"Scratch off getcho dumb a** to the mic RIGHT NOW!!!!! Explain this shit!!!!! Since you just became a r*pe activist in the last 5 minutes h** you BETTA HAVE A GOOD EXPLANATION FOR THIS SHIT!!!!! RIGHT TF NOW!!!!! this BETTA be a typo."

Big Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is the daughter of Shayne Stephens and Misti Pitts, who are of different races - her father is black, while her mother is white.

Latto has previously discussed how she was bullied at school for being "light-skinned," which led her to adopt the stage name "Miss Mulatto." Merriam-Webster dubs the word "usually offensive," stating that it refers to a child of a black and a white person.

As of this article's writing, Latto has not responded to Minaj's since-deleted tweet and claims.

Poll : 0 votes