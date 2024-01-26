When We Die: YUNGBLUD drops a music video for his new collaboration with Lil Yachty

YUNGBLUD and Lil Yachty's new collaboration, titled When We Die (Can We Still Get High), was released on the morning of Friday, January 26, 2024, with a music video. The song and video find both artists implying that being heavily intoxicated on drugs is not a curse but an escape from reality, with lines like:

"When you come back to me, I won't hold it over your head. To escape the realities, come and do drugs with me"

According to BLUD and his representatives, the new collaboration has been in the works since 2019. The song sees both artists singing in their signature aesthetics over a synth-heavy rock-infused trap beat. The song was produced by Paul Meany, Matt Schwartz, and YUNGBLUD.

"COLLAB OF THE YEAR IM CALLING IT!!!": Fans react to YUNGBLUD's song When We Die (Can We Still Get High)

The latest release from Blud (featuring Lil Yachty) has fans of both artists reeling with excitement over their first collaboration.

Many fans took to X to show their love and support for the new track. One user expressed his surprise at listening to the new sounds incorporated into the track by commenting on the announcement post, stating:

Expand Tweet

More support messages poured in as fans shared their reactions from listening to When We Die (Can We Still Get High). Many fans suggested the new track was reminiscent of BLUD's collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on the song Oasis.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many artists showed their appreciation for the visuals incorporated in the music video. One fan commented on YUNGBLUD's post, citing a scene from the video where BLUD is submerged underwater toward the end of the song, stating:

"Underwater Dom hits different!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about YUNGBLUD and his discography

Born Dominic Harrison in Yorkshire, the singer-songwriter blends rock, punk, and hip-hop genres into his music. A lot of his songs revolve around themes like relationships, indulgence in excess, parties, politics, and protests.

Blud and Heros with Motion House perform on stage during The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming Event At The SSE Arena, Wembley (Image via Getty/ Ian Gavan)

BLUD released his full-length debut studio album in 2018 titled 21st Century Liability. He achieved mainstream notoriety in 2019 when he released his EP, The Underrated Youth, whose success helped him push his 2020 sophomore LP, Weird!, to the top of the UK album charts.

In 2022, he released his third album titled Yungblud. Major hit singles from his discography include:

Acting Like That (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

I Think I'm Okay (Feat. Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly)

Weird!

11 Minutes (Feat. Halsey)

Psychotic Kids

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here