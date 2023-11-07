“My anxiety has won:” Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence over Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle interview backlash

Machine Gun Kelly, the American rapper and songwriter, has opened up about his anxiety and the challenges of being a public-facing figure. This comes soon after his awkward grid-walk interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

MGK garnered a lot of attention with the clip, with some netizens criticizing his demeanor. On November 6, he posted a tweet seemingly replying to the criticism.

"My anxiety has won. I hate being in public," he wrote.

During the short conversation, the rapper initially struggled to hear former Formula One driver and Sky Sports reporter Brundle. He then answered a couple of quick questions. The exchange ended with the American rapper giving the interviewer a firm thumbs down, as per People.

What Machine Gun Kelly said during his interview with Martin Brundle before the Brazilian Grand Prix

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, was present at the Brazilian Grand Prix (sporting event) in Sao Paulo. He was approached by former Formula One driver, Martin Brundle for a Sky News interview. The awkward exchange has since been mocked by fans and other netizens online.

Their conversation started with the presenter welcoming Machine Gun Kelly to the grid, to which the artist replied, "I have no idea what you said, but thank you."

While Mr Brundle asks his follow-up question: "Tell us about your career at the moment," MGK was seen playing with the Remembrance poppy on the presenter's shirt. In response, the former F1 driver explained, "That's a poppy," with a mix of strictness and concern, as per Sky News.

Machine Gun Kelly then asked him in confusion, "What are you saying?," to which Mr. Brundle repeated his question about MGK's career. The artist then looked away, muttered the end of the question to himself, and looked deep in thought. He then responded:

"I don't think about my career, I don't think about it."

"I'll tell you what," Mr Brundle then weighed in, "Good luck with it, whatever you do."

In the interaction, Machine Gun Kelly's response had a slight delay. He eventually also spoke about the Formula One business, saying:

“Business is great. It’s loud, your life is on the line, that’s exciting. I was in the studio the other week, Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio, that was nice. Yeah."

He then turned the conversation around to the interviewer by asking what he thinks about the music industry, prompting him to give his best air guitar and air piano after Brundle says he once played keys.

Once he denied the request by saying he had other interviews to do, the performer walked away and gave a thumbs down, prompting Brundle to joke:

“Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”

Needless to say, the internet was flooded with reactions to this seemingly awkward interview.

As per Billboard, following the interview, one netizen reportedly wrote about MGK's "vibes" being "the worst" in a now-unavailable tweet. In response, Machine Gun Kelly asked, "My vibe is ‘the worst’ how?," before continuing:

"Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him? please tell me more about why I'm the worst."

As per Sky News, the interviewer, Brundle also responded to the viral moment with a post on X. In a quote tweet with pictures of Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly, and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he wrote,

“Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people. I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird."

As per Cosmopolitan, MGK and Megan Fox are together and now working on their relationship. The two began dating in 2020, as per the publication.