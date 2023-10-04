Who is DJ Kerwin Frost? Confrontation with Machine Gun Kelly goes viral

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Kerwin Frost, who is a member of the DJ collective Spaghetti Boys, confronted each other at Sherman Oaks by the roadside. The confrontation was recorded on video as well, and it is currently trending online.

However, the reason behind Kelly and Frost's confrontation has not been revealed, and it appears that they resolved the issue towards the end. Also, some witnesses saw the entire thing and explained it from the beginning until the end.

Citizen Side states that Kelly was in the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce and his driver stopped the car. Kerwin was also near the car on an electric bike, and while Kelly spotted Frost, he came out of the car immediately. As Kelly started a conversation with Frost, they had a heated exchange of words.

The duo eventually solved their issues by sitting at a curb as they later returned to their respective vehicles. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Kerwin Frost's representatives are yet to address the entire matter.

DJ Kerwin Frost has also been a popular show host and comedian

According to GQ, DJ Kerwin Frost was raised in public housing in Harlem. The outlet states that he developed an interest in music and fashion when he was 12. When he was a child, he also had a good sense of humor and talked about his time at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

"We would have roasting competitions every period of class. If you were broke, you had to be really good at making fun of the next person with comebacks."

He dropped out of school at the age of 16 and started spending time with kids his age who were interested in fashion. He then formed the Spaghetti Boys in 2015, and they began launching fashion collaborations over the years. However, the group separated in 2018.

DJ Kerwin Frost then gained recognition for appearing in Kerwin Frost Talks, a talk show created by him. He interviewed dozens of celebrities on the show, including Jeremy Scott, ASAP Rocky, Dev Hynes, and many others. The talk show aired for two seasons, and the second season premiered in February 2021 with three episodes.

Frost portrayed himself in the crime thriller film Uncut Gems, released in 2019. The film was successful at the box office, with collections of around $50 million. Uncut Gems also won several awards from the Florida Film Critics Circle, the Independent Spirit Awards, and more.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted inside a restaurant in Los Angeles

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted having dinner inside the Koi Restaurant in Los Angeles last week. A source for People magazine revealed that they seemed to be comfortable with each other and enjoyed the night together.

The duo were previously seen together leaving the Soho House earlier this month. Fox was trending at the time for her hairstyle, which had short and fiery red tresses.

Kelly and Fox got engaged in January of last year. There were speculations about their separation in February 2023, but they confirmed a few months later that they were working to make their relationship better.