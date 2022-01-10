Who is Cuban Doll? Rapper fuels beef with Cardi B over Offset’s alleged cheating scandal

Cardi B and Cuban Doll had a heated argument on Twitter on January 8 after the latter shared pictures of a leopard-print look from her upcoming music video.

Cuban posted an image of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram story, hinting that the star rapper had been the inspiration for her outfit.

The Armon Wiggins Show @ArmonWiggins This Media Game is a mess.. Sooo Cardi B and Cuban Doll was literally the biggest story of the day yesterday and blogs were updating their post by the minute every time something happen… But when Cardi came on The Armon Wiggins Show Spaces..Everybody clocked out for lunch This Media Game is a mess.. Sooo Cardi B and Cuban Doll was literally the biggest story of the day yesterday and blogs were updating their post by the minute every time something happen… But when Cardi came on The Armon Wiggins Show Spaces..Everybody clocked out for lunch 😂😅😆

However, Cardi’s fans shared a WAP video where she was seen in a similar outfit, which led to speculations that Cuban’s dress was inspired by her. When the former saw the video, she shared her response through a tweet which said:

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING. It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban then posted several tweets targeting Cardi, which were later deleted. She also denied being inspired by Cardi. The latter’s supporters, though, shared old Instagram stories where Cuban was listening to Cardi’s music.

Cuban Doll’s response to Cardi B (Image via Twitter)

Cardi B had screenshots of Cuban Doll’s earlier tweets, with one saying:

“I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT. I could never be inspired by someone who I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

Another Cuban Doll reply to Cardi B (Image via Twitter)

The caption in Cardi’s post says that Cuban started everything with those deleted tweets.

Cuban responded by saying that she and Cardi have not been on good terms since the latter’s husband Offset reportedly tried to sleep with her in 2019. Cardi also shared a video from 2019, where Cuban stated in an interview with TMZ that she did not know Offset and never spoke to him.

Cardi then shared conversations between her and Cuban, where the latter denied being aware of Offset’s cheating situation. Doll stated that her friend Summer Bunni was the woman who was involved in the cheating scandal.

Cuban revealed in her next tweet that she was paid to clear Offset’s name in the cheating scandal. Cardi asked Cuban why she changed her story several times and why the argument started in the first place.

The famous artists then tweeted for the last time, saying that they were deleting the tweets as they were not doing anything good for them.

Everything known about Cuban Doll

Cuban Doll is a well-known social media star and singer (Image via Cuban Doll/Facebook)

Born on May 12, 1998, Cuban Doll is a social media star and singer. Her song videos on YouTube and other platforms have received a decent response from the public.

The Dallas, Texas, native was interested in singing and rapping since most of her friends were rappers. She used to listen to Aaliyah and Chief Keef, and although she spent her time with rappers, she did not try it until 2017.

Cuban began recording her songs in 2017 and gained a large number of views. Two of her tracks, Bankrupt and Transportin, were loved by the public, and another song, Let It Blow, had more than 7.7 million views on YouTube.

Doll is also an entrepreneur and sells official Cuban Doll apparel and merchandise. She also sells iPhone cases at affordable prices.

Cuban has collaborated with social media stars like Jonathan Nweke, Molly Brazy, and Tadoe. She was also involved in a few controversies, including a dispute with Asian Doll, where they abused each other on social media.

Also Read Article Continues below

The well-known artist was in a relationship with rapper Tadoe. They later separated and continued to collaborate in a few videos. Another rapper, Kodak Black, reportedly asked her out, although she refused the proposal.

Edited by Ravi Iyer