Who is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drama explored as fans highlight broken wrist and concussion

There seems to be trouble in paradise as Megan Fox has hinted that her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has come to an end. The lovebirds announced their engagement last year. However, their recent appearances together have sparked concern.
Fans were convinced that their relationship had come to an end after Megan Fox wiped off evidence of her relationship from Instagram. In her most recent post, she also quoted Beyoncé's lyrics from Pray You Catch Me, a song based on Jay-Z's infidelity. Fox wrote:
"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"
Under the same post, a netizen wondered whether Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid breakup speculation.
Surprisingly, Megan Fox responded by saying- "maybe I got with Sophie."
The Transformers actress also unfollowed the Bloody Valentine singer on Instagram. She went on to follow three people, including Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles and Eminem. The latter has been in a famous feud with MGK.
At the time of writing this article, Fox had deleted her Instagram account altogether.
Who is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox comments on MGK's alleged affair with guitarist
Sophie Lloyd blew up online after performing music covers on YouTube. She has amassed nearly 850,000 subscribers on her official YouTube channel. Since then, she has also gained over 770,000 on Instagram.
The 26 year old began collaborating with MGK last year. Confirming her work with the rapper, Kelly said in an Instagram post- "Adding a new friend to the band."
Lloyd graduated from the BIMM Institute with an honors degree in Popular Music Performance. The London-native has revealed on her official website that she started playing the guitar when she was just 10 years old. She went on to explain that it helped her cope with anxiety:
"Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties, and really gave me a sense of fulfillment."
A few artists who have inspired her include Iron Maiden, the Offspring, Misfits and Black Label Society, among others.
Aside from working with MGK, she has also collaborated with Mike Hurst, Clem Clempson and Fleur East.
Netizens express concern over Megan Fox's safety
As speculation of Megan Fox's relationship status came to light, many believed that the singer was getting abused by her fiancé. This comes after her recent Grammys appearance where she revealed that she had sustained a concussion and a broken wrist. In a now deleted post, she had explained:
"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party"
Many expressed concern over the 36 year old's safety. A few tweets read:
Others also simply expressed joy over the relationship potentially coming to an end. A few tweets read:
Despite speculation about their relationship, MGK performed at the Super Bowl party on Saturday night, where he dedicated his hit song Bloody Valentine to "the ladies."
It was also confirmed by a rep that Fox was not on site when MGK performed on stage at the Grammys. She also did not accompany the singer on the red carpet.
The pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Machine Gun Kelly had not deleted his Instagram pictures with Megan Fox at the time of writing this article.