Who is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drama explored as fans highlight broken wrist and concussion

There seems to be trouble in paradise as Megan Fox has hinted that her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has come to an end. The lovebirds announced their engagement last year. However, their recent appearances together have sparked concern.

Fans were convinced that their relationship had come to an end after Megan Fox wiped off evidence of her relationship from Instagram. In her most recent post, she also quoted Beyoncé's lyrics from Pray You Catch Me, a song based on Jay-Z's infidelity. Fox wrote:

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"

Under the same post, a netizen wondered whether Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid breakup speculation.

Surprisingly, Megan Fox responded by saying- "maybe I got with Sophie."

Megan Fox responds to fan speculation (Image via meganfox/Instagram)

The Transformers actress also unfollowed the Bloody Valentine singer on Instagram. She went on to follow three people, including Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles and Eminem. The latter has been in a famous feud with MGK.

Sophie🏈 @sophigoldenkiwi I can guess why Megan Fox is following Eminem now, but why Timmy and Harry? I can guess why Megan Fox is following Eminem now, but why Timmy and Harry?😂 https://t.co/9ExPfETNUH

At the time of writing this article, Fox had deleted her Instagram account altogether.

Who is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox comments on MGK's alleged affair with guitarist

Sophie Lloyd blew up online after performing music covers on YouTube. She has amassed nearly 850,000 subscribers on her official YouTube channel. Since then, she has also gained over 770,000 on Instagram.

The 26 year old began collaborating with MGK last year. Confirming her work with the rapper, Kelly said in an Instagram post- "Adding a new friend to the band."

Lloyd graduated from the BIMM Institute with an honors degree in Popular Music Performance. The London-native has revealed on her official website that she started playing the guitar when she was just 10 years old. She went on to explain that it helped her cope with anxiety:

"Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties, and really gave me a sense of fulfillment."

A few artists who have inspired her include Iron Maiden, the Offspring, Misfits and Black Label Society, among others.

Aside from working with MGK, she has also collaborated with Mike Hurst, Clem Clempson and Fleur East.

Netizens express concern over Megan Fox's safety

As speculation of Megan Fox's relationship status came to light, many believed that the singer was getting abused by her fiancé. This comes after her recent Grammys appearance where she revealed that she had sustained a concussion and a broken wrist. In a now deleted post, she had explained:

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party"

Many expressed concern over the 36 year old's safety. A few tweets read:

bog mother @ACABferCutie Megan Fox had a concussion & broken wrist a few days ago and now everyone thinks it’s maybe a coincidence that she posted her breakup selfie in front of domestic violence poster. No coincidence. She’s been dropping hints for a long time now that she’s been in an abusive situation Megan Fox had a concussion & broken wrist a few days ago and now everyone thinks it’s maybe a coincidence that she posted her breakup selfie in front of domestic violence poster. No coincidence. She’s been dropping hints for a long time now that she’s been in an abusive situation

Cooper @Cooperstreaming MGK has a history of saying sketchy, violent things about his relationship with Megan Fox.



When she showed up at the Grammys with a broken wrist & a concussion, I feared the worst.



Whether that was his doing or not, it looks like she's gonna be free of him, finally. MGK has a history of saying sketchy, violent things about his relationship with Megan Fox.When she showed up at the Grammys with a broken wrist & a concussion, I feared the worst.Whether that was his doing or not, it looks like she's gonna be free of him, finally. https://t.co/brJQ1AVq4Y

Sara Sanchez @_SaraBabyy_ Megan fox has a broken wrist and concussion...🤔 Her & MGK seem so odd that I can't help but think he did it to her and she thinks its okay cuz "she loves toxic men" he just gives me crazy "abuser vibes" been there before, been able to notice em all ever since... Megan fox has a broken wrist and concussion...🤔 Her & MGK seem so odd that I can't help but think he did it to her and she thinks its okay cuz "she loves toxic men" he just gives me crazy "abuser vibes" been there before, been able to notice em all ever since...

💘Litney Spears💘 @kksdealz Doesn’t anyone else find it sus that Megan Fox just suffered from a broken wrist and a concussion right before the break up with MGK? Doesn’t anyone else find it sus that Megan Fox just suffered from a broken wrist and a concussion right before the break up with MGK? 👀

♀ @etherealsaturn_ but now that i’m thinking….. megan fox came off the plane to the grammys with a broken wrist and a concussion…… why? I legit didn’t even question it for some reason but now that it’s pretty much confirmed they split a week later i’m like ??? but now that i’m thinking….. megan fox came off the plane to the grammys with a broken wrist and a concussion…… why? I legit didn’t even question it for some reason but now that it’s pretty much confirmed they split a week later i’m like ???

Netizen expresses concern over Megan Fox's relationship with MGK (Image via Twitter)

Others also simply expressed joy over the relationship potentially coming to an end. A few tweets read:

zack @AvatriceSolos megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing https://t.co/jEQp0AK20z

💀 @19oo97 *Megan Fox broke up with mgk*

Pete Davidson:

*Megan Fox broke up with mgk*Pete Davidson: https://t.co/6nYW09q6C8

kathleen @kathleen_hanley megan fox deleting all her pictures with MGK on instagram and then following eminem, harry styles, and timothée chalamet megan fox deleting all her pictures with MGK on instagram and then following eminem, harry styles, and timothée chalamet https://t.co/N69cRKEj4L

lola / mac day! @oberynslut how i’ll sleep tonight knowing megan fox is free from mgk how i’ll sleep tonight knowing megan fox is free from mgk https://t.co/Ef5HQx2DYt

Despite speculation about their relationship, MGK performed at the Super Bowl party on Saturday night, where he dedicated his hit song Bloody Valentine to "the ladies."

It was also confirmed by a rep that Fox was not on site when MGK performed on stage at the Grammys. She also did not accompany the singer on the red carpet.

The pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Machine Gun Kelly had not deleted his Instagram pictures with Megan Fox at the time of writing this article.

