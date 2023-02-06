"Megan Fox come get your man": Machine Gun Kelly interview with Laverne Cox at Grammys 2023 leaves internet bewildered 

As everyone’s eyes are on the Grammys on Sunday, internet users were stunned by Machine Gun Kelly’s strange interview with red carpet host Laverne Cox. As the former attempted to share his incomprehensible opinions, netizens hilariously slammed the Bloody Valentine singer. Others also applauded the Orange is the New Black star for handling the interview with grace.

During the red carpet interviews, Machine Gun Kelly’s fiancée and actress Megan Fox stood back, allowing the singer to complete interviews on his own. During his discussion with Laverne Cox, MGK said:

“When I was out there feeling like I’m unlike what I see on the TV, I could never win because I was that kid, I was like how could I ever fit in that room and here I am in that room so I’m here ultimately to be a barrier breaker…”

Makememe @TookNotice



What is MACHINE GUN KELLY GIVING Megan Fox come get your man.What is MACHINE GUN KELLY GIVING #GRAMMYs Megan Fox come get your man.What is MACHINE GUN KELLY GIVING #GRAMMYs https://t.co/ylOhfAdh2c

Twitter user @TookNotice posted a clip of a Grammys viewer watching the interview. A person could be heard saying in the background- “this is such a long interview and he just saying s**t. She’s so annoyed!”

Internet users react to Machine Gun Kelly’s Grammys red carpet interview

Netizens reacted hilariously to the interview. Many could not understand what the 32-year-old rapper was trying to convey. Several people wrote online that he was giving a lengthy speech. Others also trolled the rapper for his talent. A few reactions to the interview read:

nicole @nicooolinaa machine gun kelly has to be a experimental project from some secret government agencies because what the hell is this interview with laverne right now. cut it off machine gun kelly has to be a experimental project from some secret government agencies because what the hell is this interview with laverne right now. cut it off

erin🦦 @thesadswiftie it’s really hard to watch machine gun kelly try to say something normal it’s really hard to watch machine gun kelly try to say something normal

Meanwhile, others praised Laverne Cox for handing the interview without making the rapper feel embarrassed.

Lisa Respers France @LisaFranceCNN If y'all ever doubted that @Lavernecox is great on these red carpets watch how she handled the interview w/ Machine Gun Kelly because he seemed soooo uncomfortable & she handled it beautifully. #GRAMMYs If y'all ever doubted that @Lavernecox is great on these red carpets watch how she handled the interview w/ Machine Gun Kelly because he seemed soooo uncomfortable & she handled it beautifully. #GRAMMYs

e @nightmarequeer someone for the love of god save Laverne Cox from mgk this is hell someone for the love of god save Laverne Cox from mgk this is hell

Why did Machine Gun Kelly not bring Megan Fox to his red-carpet interviews?

Often, the engaged pair do interviews together whenever they attend the same events. To fans’ surprise, the duo did not do so during this year’s Grammys. When MGK was being interviewed by Cox, she asked him whether he would like to include Megan Fox in the interview, however, he firmly declined. Kelly said:

“She told me to give her a look if I am feeling too vulnerable or anything, but I feel alright.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the Grammys (Image via Getty Images)

The Jennifer’s Body actress was reportedly attending the Grammys with a “broken wrist” and a “concussion.” However, it remains unlikely that this was the reason behind her not doing interviews with her fiancé.

This year, MGK has been nominated for his first-ever Grammy. His album Mainstream Sellout has been nominated for Best Rock Album. This comes after the rapper dissed the Grammys in November 2021 for not nominating his 2020 album Tickets to my Downfall for any of the awards.

