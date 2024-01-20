“DON’T PISS ME OFF”: Lil Yachty’s sample on ‘Feel It in the Air’ by Beanie Sigel sparks wild reactions online

From featuring on Lyrical Lemonade's new single from their upcoming album, All Is Yellow, to popping up on Kid Cudi's new album, Insano, Lil Yachty has been making waves coming into 2024.

On January 19, Yachty released a single titled Sydney, featuring Brooklyn artist DontKallMeLuxxy. The song samples the 2005 classic, Feel It in the Air, from Beanie Sigel's album The B. Coming by turning it into a synth-infused trap beat produced by Mitchgonemad and Wessgonemad.

Although Sydney received positive reactions, many fans seemed to be upset with the new release, citing the current trend of classic songs being sampled by artists in their music is killing classic records.

Sydney featuring Lil Yachty and DontKallMeLuxxy sparks wild reactions online

Lil Yachty and DontKallMeLuxxy's new release, Sydney, sees both artists trading verses over a song lasting a little over 2 minutes. Notably, Yachty seems to call out Quavo (a former Migo member) in his second verse, where the artist raps:

"B**ch want judge, you know I get right with you like Quavo Huncho."

The lines alleged to allude to a recent interview Yachty had done where he confirmed his initial relationship with Quavo was rocky but got better over the years.

Although the song had notable lyrics and references from both rappers, the sampling and cadence Lil Yachty used in the track seemed to be what fans were reposting on their social media.

Many fans shared their opinions of the track on X, with one user slamming the artist by stating:

"One of the hardest beats ever, and he just butchered the f*ck out of it. Can’t believe I heard this shit before going to bed."

Check out some of the fan reactions to the new track below:

Meanwhile, fans also had a say regarding the Beanie sample used in the production of the track.

Even though Yachty faced a lot of backlash for the song and the sample he used, many fans supported the artist and his rendition of the 2005 classic. One user even seemed to appreciate the idea of young artists sampling classics by stating:

"Beans version is way better…But appreciate The young Bulls for sampling a dope classic and flipping it to fit their style…"

While fans and critics debated over the song, X was flooded with memes of users reacting to Lil Yachty's verse, which added a tone of humor to the viral situation.

List of songs Yachty has released recently

Here's a quick recap of the songs Lil Yachty released over the past year and the singles he was featured on.

Let's Start Here - Album, released on January 27, 2023 Strike (Holster) - Single from his EP Tesla, released on August 25, 2023 Slide - Single from his EP Tesla, released on August 25, 2023 Solo Steppin Crete Boy - Single from his EP Tesla, released on August 25, 2023 Tesla - Single from his EP Tesla, released on August 25, 2023 The Secret Recipe (Feat. J. Cole) - Single from his EP The Secret Recipe, released on September 29, 2023 Gimme da Lite (Feat. Southside) - Non-Album single, released in 2023 Another Late Night - As a Guest appearance on Drake's album For All The Dogs, released in October 2023. Fallout (Feat. Lil Yachty, Gus Dapperton, and Joey Badass) - As a feature on Lyrical Lemonade's upcoming album All Is Yellow. Too Damn High - As a featured artist on Kid Cudi's new album, Insano.

Meanwhile, the new track by Lil Yachty continues to receive various reactions from the fans.