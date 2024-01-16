A track-by-track review of Kid Cudi's new album, Insano

Kid Cudi finally released his ninth studio album Insano, following up on his soundtrack to the Netflix Original Movie Entergalactic, in 2022.

The singer-songwriter links up with Travis Scott, A$AP ROCKY, Lil Wayne, and more to deliver a self-reflecting project, with a run time of an hour and four minutes.

The album's production showcases Cudi's signature vocals and harmonies blending into the spacy instrumentals he's been curating as his aesthetic, over the past few years.

The album delves into broken relationships, drug abuse, fast cars, lavish living, and money, which seem to be highlighted by the rapper as the by-products of his success and hard work.

Insano was distributed by Cudi's label, Wicked Music Records, along with Universal Music Group and Republic Records.

A track-by-track exploration of Kid Cudi's album and featured collaborators

Kid Cudi's Insano, an album spanning 21 tracks, paints a vibrant portrait of Cudi's mental state, from introspection to celebration.

OFTEN, I HAVE THESE DREAMZ

(Production Credits: Mike Zombie, 1993, Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

OFTEN, I HAVE THESE DREAMZ is the first track on Cudi’s new album that brings together the talents of Kid Cudi and DJ Drama. The introduction to Insano weaves themes of self-praise, spiritual gratitude, and a touch of cultural revolution.

The dream sequence symbolizes the rapper's resilience, as Cudi describes falling from the sky only to defy gravity and soar back up.

KEEP BOUNCIN’

(Production Credits: Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

In KEEP BOUNCIN', Kid Cudi paints a vivid picture of his hustle and determination in facing adversities while cruising through life in a white Benz.

The production's electric synth elements and rhythmic beats contribute to the track's energetic atmosphere, making KEEP BOUNCIN' a perfect anthem, inviting listeners to embrace the resilience of life.

GET OFF ME (Feat. Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Mike Zombie, 1993, Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

GET OFF ME is a dynamic collaboration delivering an anthemic track that pulses with wild energy and distorted adlibs.

Travis Scott's verse adds another layer to the track, with his trademark flow and vivid imagery. The collaborative effort between Cudi and Scott creates a seamless fusion of styles, enhancing the song's intensity.

MOST AIN’T DENNIS

(Production Credits: BNYX, SADPONY, FNZ, Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

MOST AIN'T DENNIS set to a slow-bouncy trap beat features thick bass drops and warped harmonies from the rapper. Cudi's opening verse sees the rapper seemingly reflecting on his journey, acknowledging the jealousy and watchful eyes that come with success.

The rapper appears to nod at the importance of isolation, emphasizing the importance of true friendship with lines like:

"Most ain't friends, most ain't Dennis"

WOW (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

(Production Credits: theycallmeParker, Dot Da Genius, Kid Jupiter and Jean Baptiste)

WOW takes listeners on a fast-paced, trippy joyride delivering an exhilarating track that combines a catchy beat with carefree lyrics.

Cudi takes the lead in the song's chorus, exclaiming "Wow, wow, wow" creating an infectious and memorable hook. A$AP Rocky's verse brings a distinct flavor to the track, complementing Kid Cudi's style and inviting listeners to relax while enjoying life's “wow” moments with lines like:

"Keep it cool, keep it smooth, why you makin' a scene?"

ELECTROWAVEBABY

(Production Credits: BNYX, SADPONY, Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

ELECTROWAVEBABY opens as a dreamy and melodic escape, featuring a blend of laid-back vocals and atmospheric production of electric-pop instrumentals with a touch of nostalgia, sampling Ace of Base's "All That She Wants."

The rapper sets the scene for a carefree Friday night, with the pre-chorus introducing themes of indulgence and bliss, hinting at Cudi's carefree approach to life, possibly under the influence, with lyrics like:

"Thinkin' we poppin', don't you feel it, baby?"

A TALE OF A KNIGHT

(Production Credits: Tom Levesque, FNZ, Keanu Beats, Jean Baptiste, Karl Rubin, CC On The Track and Kid Cudi)

In A TALE OF A KNIGHT, Cudi introduces the audience to his current elevated status of luxury before diving into his state of mind during the initial stages of his career. DJ Drama's outro declares the song as a "tale of a knight" reinforcing the theme of a heroic journey.

The lyrics allude to Cudi's personal life, emphasizing the impact of his father's death on his pursuit of success, adding a personal layer to the song's narrative with lines like:

"Ever since my daddy died, knew I wanted more, and it was all on me"

CUD LIFE

(Production Credits: Dot Da Genius, Jonnywood, Kid Cudi and Keyon Christ)

CUD LIFE is a high-energy song characterized by distorted vocals and a relentless flow of verses capturing the essence of Cudi’s unapologetic lifestyle.

The song kicks off with DJ Drama inviting the listeners to "rager town," setting the stage for an exhilarating journey. The chorus is a celebration of Cudi's self-made status, where the rapper portrays himself as a king on his throne, shrugging off criticism and embracing a life of indulgence with lines like:

"On my throne, CUD LIFE, Bet you know, As I smoke this tree, let's zone"

TOO DAMN HIGH (Feat. Lil Yachty)

(Production Credits: Dot Da Genius, Keanu Beats, Karl Rubin, Jean Baptiste, CC On The Track, Kid Cudi and Bluskxy)

Cudi opens TOO DAMN HIGH with a catchy hook, inviting listeners into the celebratory atmosphere of the song, by declaring:

"Too damn high, yeah, I'm such a fly guy"

Lil Yachty, with his falsetto vocal style, adds a playful and melodic dimension to the track. His verse introduces the theme of excess, referencing Fentanyl, Xanax, and the effects of intoxication.

GETCHA GONE

(Production Credits: Census, Jean Baptiste and Anthony Kilhoffer)

GETCHA GONA features a fast-paced rap with Cudi's verses characterized by clever wordplay and references to a lavish lifestyle. The upbeat tempo and confident delivery from both DJ Drama and Kid Cudi make GETCHA GONE an engaging and dynamic listening experience.

AT THE PARTY (Feat. Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams and Jean Baptiste)

AT THE PARTY is an electrifying collaboration that brings together the talents of three iconic artists with Travis and Cudi’s lyricism serving as a vibrant celebration of their lives.

Pharrell Williams not only contributes to the chorus but also infuses the track with his unique production style. The repetition of the phrase "We were just there at the party" becomes a hypnotic mantra that echoes the essence of being at a lively gathering.

MR. COOLA

(Production Credits: Kid Cudi, C Gutta, 1993, Jean Baptiste and Luke Crowder)

MR. COOLA opens with a playful introduction from DJ Drama, setting the tone for Cudi's laid-back, cool demeanor. Cudi's verse immediately captures attention with references that allude to his penchant for drugs.

FRESHIE

(Production Credits: Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, J Gramm and Jean Baptiste)

The title of FRESHIE is dedicated to Cudi's late bulldog, adding a personal touch to a track that celebrates the artist's charisma blending a captivating electric beat with Cudi's entertaining ad-libs and clever wordplay.

The song opens with an intro from DJ Drama, acknowledging Cudi’s been fresh since the days of hit single "Day 'n' Nite". Cudi showcases his dedication and commitment to his artistry with the line:

"Goin' hard 'til I'm in the tomb"

TORTURED

(Production Credits: WondaGurl, CuBeatz and Jean Baptiste)

TORTURED explores the artist's inner struggles with introspective lyrics painting a vivid picture of Kid Cudi's experiences navigating the dark realms of his mind. Cudi throws a curveball with his vulnerability admitting to using prayer, marijuana, and alcohol as a way to seemingly cope with his inner turmoil and grief.

The recurring theme of feeling tortured is echoed in lines like:

"'I’ma stay tortured all my life, Feelin' like me, I'll be fightin' 'til I die”

X & CUD (Feat. XXXTENTACION)

(Production Credits: Dot Da Genius, John Cunningham, Cathedral, Kid Cudi and Jean Baptiste)

X & CUD is a raw and introspective exploration of mental health, death, and pain. The track samples XXXTENTACION’s "Orlando," to create a haunting production with deeply personal lyrics from both artists.

The song opens with XXXTENTACION setting a melancholic tone, expressing pain while contemplating the inevitability of death. X & CUD stands as a powerful testament to the struggles of mental health.

SEVEN (Feat. Lil Wayne)

(Production Credits: Clams Casino and Take a Daytrip)

SEVEN is an exhilarating collaboration opening with Cudi's distinctive hum. Lil Wayne enters with his signature wordplay, blending metaphors with humor to the beat's high-energy production.

Wayne's verse cleverly addresses the cultural shift toward "wokeness," contrasting it with his own refusal to conform with lyrics like:

"Everybody woke and I feel like the Oura Ring"

FUNKY WIZARD SMOKE

(Production Credits: BNYX, Kid Cudi, SADPONY, Patrick Wimberly, Wynne Bennett, and Jean Baptiste)

In FUNKY WIZARD SMOKE, the chorus sets the mood with lyrics from Cudi where he flexes his wealth, proudly asserting his success to an infectious funky rhythm.

The post-chorus introduces a spiritual dimension, as Cudi refers to himself as flying with "God's eyes" and feeling enlightened. This adds depth to the narrative, as the rapper possibly suggests a connection to a higher power amid his indulgence and celebration.

RAGER BOYZ (feat. Young Thug)

(Production Credits: Kid Cudi, Anthony Kilhoffer, Dot Da Genius, THATS NOT IT and Jean Baptiste)

RAGER BOYZ is a track that surges with rebellious spirit where Cudi's introspective lyricism sets the tone for Young Thug to follow up with a verse that opens with him seemingly alluding to his ongoing RICO trial, adding a layer of real-life tension to the track.

The chorus, delivered in tandem by Cudi and Thug, is a defiant declaration against the establishment, with a clear message of disregarding the law and embracing a reckless lifestyle with lines like:

"Something here is off, nothing's really opened, I'm screamin' M***erf**k the law"

PORSCHE TOPLESS

(Production Credits: BNYX, Jean Baptiste and Kid Cudi)

PORSCHE TOPLESS seeks to establish itself as a celebratory anthem of Kid Cudi’s lavish lifestyle. The rapper seems to revel in the attention he receives, by encouraging onlookers to acknowledge and appreciate his success.

Cudi's delivery, alternating between laid-back and energetic, contributes to the overall feel-good vibe of the song.

BLUE SKY

(Production Credits: Kid Cudi, SADPONY, Justin Raisen, Lil Yachty and Jean Baptiste)

BLUE SKY is a song that radiates positive energy, with Kid Cudi expressing joy and a sense of achievement in his personal and artistic life. The chorus is a symbolic representation of clarity, optimism, and fulfillment where Cudi emphasizes the joys that come with achieving one's aspirations, in lines like:

"The sky is blue, oh finally, been dreamin' of this for a while"

HIT THE STREETZ IN MY NIKES

(Production Credits: Kid Cudi, 1993, Jean Baptiste and Lastnght)

HIT THE STREETZ IN MY NIKES is the final track on Kid Cudi's album, showcasing the artist's attitude reflecting on the themes discussed throughout the album. The lyrics reflect Cudi's unapologetic enjoyment of life's pleasures, notably his love for marijuana in lines like:

"Things I need, love and lots of weed, in this lucid dream".

Yelling out "INSANO", at the end is a nice touch suggesting a hint of madness to the album's artistic vision.

Each track on Kid Cudi's Insano is a brushstroke, painting a vivid narrative of self-discovery and celebration signifying the highs and lows of life. From the haunting introspection of X & CUD to the radiant positivity of BLUE SKY, the album navigates through Cudi's psyche, offering listeners a multitude of emotions.

With rich collaborations, melodic landscapes, and introspective lyrics, Insano is a profound reflection of Kid Cudi's artistic depth.