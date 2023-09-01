Lil Wayne bosses Skip Bayless in heated debate over James Harden’s trade requests: “James smelled the smoke”

Skip Bayless never backs down when debating live on TV, but rapper Lil Wayne aka Weezg got the best of him during their recent interaction about James Harden. Lil Wayne reckons Harden would benefit from a change of scenery and should get his desired move to the LA Clippers.

"When he's motivated, I believe those players on that team (Clippers), that's his motivation," said the rapper during an appearance on Fox Sports show "Undisputed."

"That's the type of players he loves to be around, that's the type of people he loves to play with .... That's where he wants to be. You get him where he want to be."

Bayless disagreed. He accused Harden of quitting on his former teams in the past when presenting his arguments about the 10-time All-Star not being reliable.

Bayless mentioned the situation in Houston in 2021 when Harden joined the team in poor shape to force his way out. Bayless also spoke about his belief that Harden dismantled the Nets' hopes of championship success, and now he's doing the same with Philadelphia. However, Weezy's argument shut down the "Undisputed" host.

"I don't look at it has quit ... James got out there before we knew there was a real fire, so James smelled the smoke," said Lil Wayne about Harden's situation in Brooklyn.

Lil Wayne was spot-on with his assessment of the situation. When the trade saga in Houston occurred, the Rockets' refusal to move Harden forced his hand in demanding a move. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, there was an organizational dysfunction that made Harden request a trade.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both demanded trades in February this year. The former also requested a trade just months after James Harden's departure in the 2022 offseason. These events proved that it wasn't the 2018 MVP who ruined the Nets' shot at title success.

Latest on the James Harden rumors

James Harden has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. At least, until Daryl Morey is still at the helm as the GM. During an appearance at an event in China, Harden publicly called him a liar a few weeks ago.

Since then, Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA following an investigation after his explosive rant about Morey for claiming that he wouldn't play for his team despite being under contract. A trade is imminent at this point. But it's the question of when and where.

James Harden has one year left on his deal after opting into his $35.6 million player option. The Sixers are not obligated to move him before the trade deadline in February 2024.

The player reportedly isn't planning on reporting for training camp if he's not traded by then. His desire to move to the LA Clippers is also well-known. The interest is mutual between the two parties.

However, the Sixers want a valuable return for James Harden. That includes All-Star caliber talent, young players and draft picks. The Sixers will likely remain patient with moving Harden, hoping to secure the best possible deal.

So far, the Clippers are reportedly the only suitors, so all signs point towards Harden playing in LA next. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been in conversations with Harden, so a deal is likely, but as things stand, not anytime soon.

