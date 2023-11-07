"Dump this trio over the EDGE" - 46-year-old former WWE star sends an explosive message

Ahead of their match on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, a former WWE star has sent out an intriguing message with the clear intention of psyching out his opponents.

At Full Gear later this month, Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland will team up to take on the dastardly trio of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. However, this Saturday on AEW Collision, they will have a chance to get their chemistry in order when they take on a similarly formidable three-man team of Lance Archer and The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent).

Archer took to social media to hype up this week's bout and showed off some clever wordplay in the process:

"#AEWCollision next Saturday. It’s Time to go Allin, do some daredevil shizzz and dump this trio over the EDGE of the ring and outta the arena. Don’t worry. It’ll only Sting a LiL!"

Expand Tweet

The Murderhawk Monster has made his intentions clear, but fans will have to wait and see whether he follows through on his promises and is able to derail Sting, Allin, and Copeland's chances of gaining momentum ahead of their huge pay-per-view bout.

Another top AEW star made a reference to Adam Copeland's past in WWE

Lance Archer's time in WWE was rather unforgettable compared to Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge). More so, it seems that The Rated R Superstar might not take too kindly to his former colleague bringing up their former promotion if his recent encounter with Ricky Starks is anything to go by.

The current AEW Tag Team Champion made a similar "Edge" comment on an episode of Collision, which reportedly was not part of the planned proceedings of the segment.

In all fairness, the WWE Hall of Famer did quip that Starks was merely a rip-off of The Rock. Nonetheless, one could not help but notice that their encounter felt rather awkward.

Expand Tweet

Here's to hoping that there is no bad blood between Archer and Copeland going forward, with many expecting their six-man match to steal the show this coming Saturday.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here