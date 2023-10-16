Adam Copeland (Edge) and Ricky Starks legitimately "mad" at each other for going off-script - Reports

Adam Copeland recently had a heated promo segment with Ricky Starks that, according to reports, went a little sideways live on AEW Collision.

Copeland's return to pro wrestling in 2020 set the wrestling industry on fire since it seemed like he'd never compete again. Ricky Starks was notably in a heated feud with CM Punk before his exit, and with Adam Copeland seemingly taking Punk's place, this clash was bound to happen.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the unscripted promo became serious for a moment when both men took various legitimate shots at one another:

“It was awkward. I mean, it was very clear that something got started, and they were, at that point, it was not scripted. One of them got a little bit mad and the other one got mad back, I mean, you can make it work, there’s nothing wrong with it, but it wasn’t smooth, I was like ‘Where is this going?’ They’re professionals, and they finished it. It was just brutal.” (H/T: WWFOldscool).

AEW Collision has notably seen a drop in not only viewership ratings but also live attendance. Recently, pictures of the audience went viral, which painted a grim picture of the current situation. However, some have claimed that the pictures were taken before the show began, unfortunately, this can't be confirmed or denied.

Matt Cardona recently paid homage to Adam Copeland at an indie event

Before Matt Cardona became The Long-Island Loudmouth Zack Ryder, he was one-half of the "Edgeheads." Cardona and Brian Myers (Curtis Axel) spent a lot of time under Adam Copeland in WWE and confused his opponents with many "switch-a-roos."

Matt Cardona recently clashed with AEW's Shawn Spears at WSW and notably hit his opponent with a devastating Spear. Sometime after the match, he took to social media to claim that he's still an "Edgehead."

"Still an Edgehead!" Cardona posted.

It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona and Adam Copeland will ever cross paths again, but since the former Edgehead is now the self-titled King of the Indies, he could very well make a one-off appearance in AEW to team up or clash with his former mentor.