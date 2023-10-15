AEW's situation visibly worsens as unseen photos from latest Collision with Adam Copeland emerge

While Adam Copeland's addition to AEW is seen as huge for the company, the attendance at the shows reportedly says otherwise. Recent pictures from the latest Collision show posted on Twitter show the hard cam side, which was almost completely empty during Copeland's promo.

The company has been suffering from decreased attendance recently, and Collision usually has a very low attendance. This probably happened following the sudden departure of CM Punk from the company, who used to be the face of Collision.

Over on Twitter, a fan posted the pictures of the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH where Collision took place last night.

AEW's Adam Copeland says he is open to give advice to WWE superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland recently spoke about the young talents in professional wrestling, and revealed that the stars seeking advice in WWE could always come up to him.

In an interview on The Masked Man Show, AEW star Adam Copeland spoke about advising young talent:

"Generally, what I'll do, if it's something that I saw, I'm like, 'That's a good point that I can tell them.' Usually, I'll go back and re-watch everything, without like talking to Eddie Kingston while we're watching. Usually, I'll sit home and properly watch something, before I really dive into it, because I don't want to half-ass it. I want to make sure that I'm telling points that I saw and felt, and take it for what it's worth. I'm not one of those guys that's like, 'Listen to what I say, damnit.' You have to have that filter as to who you trust as a person you go to in terms of advice. I've always said I'm wide open to anybody, and that still holds true to talent in WWE, and they know that." [H/T:Fightful]

