A top AEW star recently spoke about the young talents in All Elite Wrestling and revealed that he's open to helping those in WWE.

The name in question is none other than Adam "Edge" Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar left WWE after 25 years to join AEW and competed in his first match this past week on Dynamite against Luchasauras.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Copeland opened up about advising the young talent:

"Generally, what I'll do, if it's something that I saw, I'm like, 'That's a good point that I can tell them.' Usually, I'll go back and re-watch everything without like talking to Eddie Kingston while we're watching. Usually, I'll sit home and properly watch something before I really dive into it because I don't want to half-ass it. I want to make sure that I'm telling points that I saw and felt and take it for what it's worth. I'm not one of those guys that's like, 'Listen to what I say, damnit.' You have to have that filter as to who you trust as a person you go to in terms of advice. I've always said I'm wide open to anybody, and that still holds true to talent in WWE and they know that." [H/T:Fightful]

AEW's Adam Copeland praises Christian Cage for elevating multiple talents

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Adam "Edge" Copeland recently spoke highly of his best friend Christian Cage despite being currently in a rivalry with him. The Rated-R Superstar praised Cage for helping talents around him in his current run.

In an interview with The Masked Man Show, the former WWE Champion reflected on Christian's current run in All Elite Wrestling:

"Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him because you can see already how much Luchasarus has grown. When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character."

Copeland added:

"He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a freak, but that means they are starting to care about the character now and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man. Just [on Wednesday], I had no idea what I was going to say when I went out there, but I had fifteen minutes to fill. That’s really exciting and I know that’s what he’s been doing, and last night I really got to kind of experience that, and it was really fun." [H/T: Fightful]

