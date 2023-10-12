Adam Copeland (Edge) praises current AEW champion for elevating multiple stars

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Adam Copeland (Edge) recently praised a top Champion in All Elite Wrestling for helping talents working around him.

The name in question is none other than the current TNT Champion, Christian Cage, who signed with AEW in 2021. However, since his heel turn, the veteran has upped his game, and his run has been praised by many fans. Cage successfully captured the TNT title when he defeated Luchasaurus and Darby Allin in a three-way match on the September 23, 2023, episode of Collision.

Speaking in an interview with The Masked Man Show, Adam Copeland gave his thoughts on Christian Cage's run in AEW:

“Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him because you can see already how much Luchasarus has grown. When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character. He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a freak, but that means they are starting to care about the character now and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man. Just [on Wednesday], I had no idea what I was going to say when I went out there, but I had fifteen minutes to fill. That’s really exciting and I know that’s what he’s been doing, and last night I really got to kind of experience that, and it was really fun.” H/T:[Fightful]

AEW star Adam Copeland (Edge) reveals when he plans to retire from wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge) is currently in his second run in pro wrestling after being forced to step away from in-ring competition in 2011. The Rated-R Superstar recently signed with AEW and explained when he will finally call it quits and officially end his wrestling career.

In an interview on The Masked Man Show, the former WWE Champion reflected on being a full-time wrestler in AEW for the first time since 2011.

“I feel great, I really do, there’s just a lot more work that goes into it now. There’s a lot more post work, in terms of, I’m hopping in the cold plunge and the sauna and I’m stretching an hour a day now, things that I took for granted before that I just didn’t do before. Also, when I was on the road the last time, there wasn’t meal prep companies, there wasn’t any of that stuff. If you got out of the building at midnight, it was Waffle House if you were lucky. So, that has greatly helped in terms of maintaining yourself. I bring my meals with me on the road, I heat them up so nothing feels out of wack. It’s just, that’s honestly the full time part of the job now, is maintaining where I need to try and maintain to still pull this off."

The Rated-R Superstar further added:

"Yeah, there’s more of a fallout now and there’s all of these things, but back to maximizing this thing, I just want to do it until I feel like I can’t do it at the level I need to. I still want a young guy to look at [me] and go, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get in there with him.’ The minute that stops, that’s when I just need to be done. I think that’s going to end before we get there, that’s my plan. I really just feel like we can tell a couple of years worth of really good stories and even in just those names I’ve mentioned, we can eat up that two years. I’ve got a gym in the house so I have no excuse.” H/T:[Fightful]

