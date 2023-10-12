Adam Copeland (Edge) explains when he will "be done" with wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge) is in his second run in professional wrestling after being forced to retire in 2011 due to neck injuries. The Rated-R Superstar recently explained when he will finally hang up his boots.

Adam Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Dream Pay-per-view, coming to the aid of the legendary Sting and Darby Allin, who were on the receiving end of a beat down from Nick Wayne, Luchasauras, and Christian Cage.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Copeland revealed his thoughts on diving into being a full-time competitor for the first time since 2011.

“I feel great, I really do, there’s just a lot more work that goes into it now. There’s a lot more post work, in terms of, I’m hopping in the cold plunge and the sauna and I’m stretching an hour a day now, things that I took for granted before that I just didn’t do before. Also, when I was on the road the last time, there wasn’t meal prep companies, there wasn’t any of that stuff. If you got out of the building at midnight, it was Waffle House if you were lucky. So, that has greatly helped in terms of maintaining yourself. I bring my meals with me on the road, I heat them up so nothing feels out of wack. It’s just, that’s honestly the full time part of the job now, is maintaining where I need to try and maintain to still pull this off."

Edge added:

"Yeah, there’s more of a fallout now and there’s all of these things, but back to maximizing this thing, I just want to do it until I feel like I can’t do it at the level I need to. I still want a young guy to look at [me] and go, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get in there with him.’ The minute that stops, that’s when I just need to be done. I think that’s going to end before we get there, that’s my plan. I really just feel like we can tell a couple of years worth of really good stories and even in just those names I’ve mentioned, we can eat up that two years. I’ve got a gym in the house so I have no excuse.” H/T:[Fightful]

Bill Apter believes the AEW roster will welcome Adam Copeland's advice

Adam Copeland arrived in AEW at WrestleDream, and Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Adam Copeland will be a huge addition to All Elite Wrestling's backstage as well.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked if Adam Copeland could lead the locker room better than Jake "The Snake" Roberts:

"But they [the locker room] will [listen] to Edge. They will listen to Edge because even though he’s older, he’s more of a current guy. Jake Roberts is great, but Edge said he’s gonna be there every week. Jake is there periodically, so I don’t know." [From 04:28 to 04:42]

Check out the video below:

