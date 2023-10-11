Wrestling veteran believes the AEW roster will listen to Adam "Edge" Copeland (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland's addition to the AEW roster is seen as a major positive by many. Bill Apter believes the veteran will ultimately be a significant asset backstage as well.

During his stint, CM Punk was viewed as one of the most experienced names in AEW. However, he was allegedly not on the same page with many colleagues, including The Elite and Jack Perry. Apter thinks this might not be the case with Copeland.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked by Mac Davis whether Adam Copeland could be a better locker room leader than Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The Hall of Famer responded:

"But they [the locker room] will [listen] to Edge. They will listen to Edge because even though he’s older, he’s more of a current guy. Jake Roberts is great, but Edge said he’s gonna be there every week. Jake is there periodically, so I don’t know." (04:27 onward)

Bobby Fish once gave his take on why the AEW locker room rejected CM Punk as a leader

The Second City Saint was initially optimistic about his AEW run, but, unfortunately, things went downhill when he engaged in backstage fights with some fellow talents.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Bobby Fish claimed that CM Punk never earned his position as a locker room leader and forced it upon his colleagues.

"Phil [CM Punk], I think what he doesn’t understand is that The Undertaker is the locker room leader because the boys gave him that position. You don’t anoint yourself. And that’s what he did and was attempting to do in that moment."

Bobby Fish also noted that he had an uncomfortable interaction with Punk before he ultimately left All Elite Wrestling. However, the former world champion has yet to address the claim.

