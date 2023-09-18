Former AEW star explains why the locker room rejected CM Punk as a leader

CM Punk's AEW exit shocked fans earlier this month after the star's high-profile clash with Samoa Joe at All In. Rumors of his unpopularity backstage ran wild, and according to Bobby Fish, there was a reason he was rejected as a locker room leader.

Despite being a veteran of the industry, many reports claimed that some AEW talent refused to take advice from Punk. This likely led to conflict backstage and could potentially be why he and Jack Perry had differences.

During his recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Bobby Fish claimed that CM Punk anointed himself as the locker room leader, which is why the locker room rejected him.

"Phil [CM Punk], I think what he doesn’t understand is that The Undertaker is the locker room leader because the boys gave him that position. You don’t anoint yourself. And that’s what he did and was attempting to do in that moment."

Fish continued:

"He said something about like ‘Keep it down’ and the look that I gave him, I didn’t see it so I don’t know what it said, but I then said to him like ‘I don’t know who you are, but please get the f**k out of my face.’ But at that point? Phil, I will fold you like a wet nap. I’m somebody’s father, so I don’t need to be fighting anybody, but you’re not my locker room leader, like, beat it, geek." [From 13:29 onwards]

Despite being the "Real" AEW World Championship, according to Fightful, there were no immediate plans for CM Punk to feud with MJF to crown the undisputed champion.

Bobby Fish claims CM Punk acted passive-aggressively after their AEW match

Punk and Fish notably clashed on one occasion in AEW when they went head-to-head in October 2021. While CM Punk walked away with the victory, many noted how Bobby Fish seemed to kick out after the three count.

According to the former Undisputed Elite star, this led to some conflict backstage. Earlier in the same interview, Fish recalled speaking to CM Punk after their match.

"I went into his locker room ‘cause that’s where we called the match, so my bag was in there. Before all this, I was being very respectful, so I went back to get my stuff, and he and I talked back there, and to be honest, he was […]. Phil acted like a b***h. He was very passive-aggressive, like dude, we’re men, I’m somebody’s father, you can speak openly and honestly to me."

So far, The Second City Saint has yet to comment on any run-ins he may or may not have had with Bobby Fish. Despite this, Fish has maintained his version of events during other interviews and podcast appearances.