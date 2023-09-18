"Phil acted like a b***h" - Former AEW star recalls his encounter with CM Punk after controversial incident

CM Punk allegedly engaged in many altercations with fellow talents during his AEW tenure. Bobby Fish recently discussed his backstage interaction with Punk after their match on Dynamite a couple of years ago.

After Bobby Fish took a few shots at Punk online, some fans were curious about the reason behind the heat between the two stars. Meanwhile, a few viewers speculated that Fish controversially kicking out of Punk's GTS maneuver right after their bout's pinfall finish could have caused the issue.

During his recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Bobby Fish recalled his conversation with CM Punk after their match on October 27, 2021.

"I went into his locker room ‘cause that’s where we called the match, so my bag was in there. Before all this, I was being very respectful, so I went back to get my stuff, and he and I talked back there, and to be honest, he was (…). Phil acted like a b***h. He was very passive-aggressive, like dude, we’re men, I’m somebody’s father, you can speak openly and honestly to me."

Fish also commented on CM Punk's martial arts skills and criticized his moves. He added that the former WWE Champion's maneuvers seemingly insulted stars like Bryan Danielson, who were accomplished martial artists.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collison? Catch up with the results here.

Bobby Fish recalls CM Punk's alleged chat with Tony Khan after their match

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long and Mac Davis reviewed the circumstances surrounding Punk's AEW exit. According to them, Jack Perry might have tried to bait The Second City Saint into an incident that led to his eventual firing.

In the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Fish claimed that he caught CM Punk seemingly complaining about him to Tony Khan following their singles bout.

"It was one of the strangest experiences of my career. I go to the back, obviously, I was aware of what happened, but I thought we had a good match prior to that. (…) Phil was in Tony’s ear. And they were a distance from me, and I’m already starting to see the political Phil Brooks. They looked at me. I immediately went over, and they went separate ways."

CM Punk recently departed AEW after his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE Champion.