Former champion wanted CM Punk out of AEW and may have sparked incident to get him fired, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

CM Punk was recently let go of his AEW contract by Tony Khan and a wrestling veteran believes that a former AEW Champion may be responsible for Punk's firing.

The name in question is none other than Jack Perry, who had a physical altercation with CM Punk at All In, which led to Punk's eventual release from the company.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter made a bold statement about Jack Perry and said that he may have wanted Punk out of the company which is why he started the fight.

"Let's not let Jungle Boy off the hook. He precipitated this issue allegedly talking about going through real glass and Punk with an automobile thing and Punk was saying "No, we don't do that" and we are trying to keep you guys safe. So there was this intense aggravation between the two of them and I think maybe Jungle Boy just wanted Punk out of this company and he pushed the wrong button and Punk lost it."

Teddy Long was also present and gave his take on the incident.

"Somewhere down the line, Jungle Boy felt comfortable with doing that. This guy either thought he was gonna get away with it or he thought that everybody was gonna like it, he was just too comfortable. So like I said, that just comes from poor leadership. You should have a locker room meeting and get down and talk to your talent about what they can and what they can't do. You are here to sell tickets, you are here to draw money and you are here to keep yourself professional at all times. So it's just things that guys should know, Maybe they're not being told, I don't know." [From 08:35 to 09:52]

Check out the entire episode below:

Teddy Long believes CM Punk may have taken out Jungle Boy if it was the 'old days'

Former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long recently talked about the incident between Jungle Boy and CM Punk.

The veteran talked about how things were different in the old days and if somebody got beaten up, they would keep quiet.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the issue.

"It's not the old days. Punk may have injured him and beat him up really badly. Next thing you know, you got a big lawsuit. Back in the day, you didn't have to worry about it like that, you kept quiet. They beat your a**, nobody would know about it but the boys." [13:30-13:55]

Do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here