CM Punk makes first appearance after his AEW firing

Former AEW star CM Punk has stayed silent ever since his firing by Tony Khan two weeks back.

However, the Second City Saint made a comeback to the screen, albeit not in the ring. Punk was hosting Cage Fury Fighting Championship alongside John Morgan, and the latter was no doubt stoked.

Morgan however kept it secret until the last minute, when the cameras showed the both men next to each other.

Morgan was undoubtedly happy about sharing screentime with punk and stated:

“It is time for CFFC 125. My name is John Morgan and with me tonight, once again. Look who I ran into backstage. He is back, might I add, with cause, CM Punk.”

Punk was seen wearing a suit and a tie, and was seen to be in good spirits. It remains to be seen if he will reference his AEW firing during the show.

Jim Ross hopes CM Punk joins WWE

Ever since his firing, there have been a lot of rumors linking CM Punk to WWE. That should come as no surprise, given how big a star he is.

Now, AEW commentator Jim Ross gave his two cents on Punk’s situation, and said that he hopes for the Second City Saint to go to WWE.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, he said:

“I hope so and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt on that. He’s still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. So, you know, I mean, obviously, one would assume, and that’s all I’m doing, you would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE but there’s no guarantee of that either.” [H/T Wrestling News]

With Vince McMahon now no longer running WWE, after the recent takeover by Endeavor, Punk’s return might take place. It just has to be at the right place and at the right time.

