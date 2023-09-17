"He didn't want to risk his job" - WWE legend on why Bubba Ray didn't speak out against racist behavior against D-Von Dudley (Exclusive)

Teddy Long feels Bubba Ray may not have taken D-Von Dudley's side when the latter faced racism in WWE due to the fear of losing out on his job.

A few days back, D-Von Dudley spoke about being a victim of racism in the global juggernaut on two occasions. The wrestling veteran revealed that a former WWE Executive had told him that he disliked him because of his race.

He added that Bubba Ray, Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike Dudley were witnesses to the racial treatment he faced by the unnamed WWE Executive.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that Bubba Ray may not have stood for his tag team partner for fear of being fired by the company. Long added that even if Bubba had spoken up, he would have been left with a warning, while D-Von would have been fired.

"Not so much as that; he didn't want to risk his job either. So if something like that may have happened, they may have fired D-Von, and they may have given Bubba another chance, maybe not fired him. But they would have let him know that 'Don't you ever do that again,'" said Teddy Long. [18:50 - 19:10]

WWE legend D-Von Dudley on his equation with Bubba Ray

A few months back, in an interview, D-Von Dudley discussed his long-standing friendship and association with Bubba Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that though he and Bubba weren't real brothers, they had a spiritual connection and that he was surprised to read rumors of differences between them.

"I understand Bubba, and Bubba understands me. We get on each other. We're like brothers, you know? It's like one of those things where I hear the reports about the Dudley Boyz not liking each other or there's feuding going on between the brothers, and the answer is no. He's my brother, spiritually I'm gonna say. I mean, he's not my biological brother, but he's definitely my brother," D-Von said.

The Dudley Boyz recently inked a new Legends deal with WWE, which could lead to them making more appearances on TV down the line.

