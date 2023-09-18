Former WWE star claims CM Punk "insulted" Bryan Danielson in AEW

Before his release, reports alleged that CM Punk had rubbed many stars in AEW the wrong way. Bobby Fish notably had some heat with Punk, and recently claimed that the star's poor martial arts has insulted his opponents.

Other than his GTS - which he has confirmed to have adopted from KENTA - Punk is known for a wide array of other moves as well. While never used to finish off a match, the veteran often employs various kicks that are meant to get the upper hand in the bout.

During his recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Bobby Fish explained why CM Punk's martial arts moves in wrestling hurt real martial artists.

"You go on pay-per-view and you embarrass both industries and then you come back to pro wrestling like now not only are you insulting the fans intelligence by putting your martial arts out there on display, but you’re insulting guys like me, guys like Kyle O’Reilly, guys like Bryan Danielson by asking us to put over your bunka** martial arts, because the stuff doesn’t look good."

Bobby Fish also recently commented on his AEW departure, and while he seemed thankful for the experience, he noted that there were many potential match-ups that never happened.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collison? Catch up with the results here.

Bobby Fish also believes that CM Punk's martial arts embarrasses those who trained him

Jim Ross recently addressed CM Punk's AEW departure and noted that Collision would not be the same without him. Additionally, JR affirmed his belief that CM Punk is not done with pro wrestling yet.

During the same interview, Bobby Fish criticized The Second City Saint for not brushing up on his combat skills, and how it also embarrasses those who trained him.

"I know what the f**k it’s supposed to be, and that’s disrespectful to martial arts. You need to have some self-awareness and know that like: hey, I’m gonna go out there and embarrass the people that trained me, I’m going to embarrass myself, this isn’t my bag. (…) I don’t think Punk’s a bad pro wrestler, I really don’t."

Expand Tweet

Despite his criticisms, Fish maintained that he doesn't think that CM Punk is a bad pro wrestler. It seems like the veteran's qualms lie solely in his opinions about Punk's martial arts.