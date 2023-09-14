"I’m gonna miss him" - AEW Executive on CM Punk's departure from the promotion and his next move

CM Punk has been ominously quiet since his departure from AEW after his second suspension and subsequent firing. Jim Ross recently commented on the difference in the Collision locker room and how things will be without Punk.

After his return from his first suspension, The Second City Saint returned to helm AEW Collision. The show notably had a different feeling to Dynamite and ushered in a soft roster split with a different locker room.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commented on CM Punk's absence from AEW Collision going forward and whether he should hang his boots or not.

"I’m gonna miss him because I enjoy being around him, and we have such a small crew that comes on Saturday night. It’s a pretty unique environment, Collision nights. A whole lot less people are there. He’s too good not to use his skills. But I don’t know. He’s a different cat, as everybody knows. That’s not a revelation, either," Ross said. (H/T: Fightful).

Bryan Danielson also recently weighed in on CM Punk's AEW departure. According to The American Dragon, his loss is a blow to the promotion but they can choose to either unite or break apart even more.

Jim Ross is certain that CM Punk will return to pro wrestling sooner or later

Some fans and veterans believe that The Second City Saint could be contemplating retirement after his AEW firing. While this is still simply a theory, it would allow the veteran to end his career on a high note following his match with Samoa Joe at All In.

Ross continued in the same episode, commenting on the speculation that Punk could be WWE-bound.

“He’s still young enough and hungry enough I think to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. Obviously, one would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE. But there’s no guarantee of that, either." (H/T: Fightful).

JR noted that he has no idea if Punk made sufficient amends with WWE in order for him to make a return. However, he pointed out that the Endeavor merger could have changed that.

