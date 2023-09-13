Bryan Danielson breaks silence on CM Punk's departure from AEW

AEW recently terminated CM Punk's contract due to a backstage altercation at All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW star Bryan Danielson talked about the effect Punk's departure can have on All Elite Wrestling.

Danielson said that losing someone important to you or who you like working with is hard, but one has to keep doing the job. The American Dragon added that a loss or controversy has the potential to divide people or bring them closer, and what becomes of it depends on how you react to it.

"In any job, when you lose somebody who’s very important, or you lose somebody you really like working with, that’s hard, but everyone keeps doing the job. And any time there is loss or controversy or struggle inside an organization, it’s a chance to bring people closer. It’s also a chance to divide people. So you have this thing where you can use struggle to make your life worse, or you can use struggle to make your life better," Danielson said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Danielson also opened up about how the loss of his father affected him.

"When I lost my father, I came out on the backside. I was worse. Struggling with my depression, I’ve come out of it better. So how you approach something and how you learn from something, that’s what makes the difference." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Bryan Danielson set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream

On the recent episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson said that the clock is ticking on his in-ring career and vowed to make the most of the time he has left.

Then, Danielson challenged the NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr., who claims to be the best technical wrestler in the world, and a contest between the two, being called a dream match, was later made official by AEW.

The American Dragon will now fight the NJPW World TV Champion at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, in Seattle, WA

