What would it take for CM Punk to join WWE and work with Triple H? WWE veteran shares his take

CM Punk's AEW exit means he might just be one of the hottest free agents again. While some believe he could be WWE-bound, what would it take for him to impress Triple H?

Punk's WWE exit almost 10 years ago was nearly as explosive as his AEW departure. Upon leaving, the star even sued WWE and won the legal case. Due to this and the rumors of his inability to play nice with the locker room, Eric Bischoff believes there's only one way back in.

During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff speculated that CM Punk has to convince Triple H that he's sincere.

"It would all come down to Phil Brooks being able to convince Paul [Triple H] that he's sincere. I would hope –not knowing Phil Brooks at all– that some point soon he recognizes that the clock is ticking," Bischoff warned. And more than that, recognizes that he's in absolute control of the final chapter of his professional wrestling story."

Bryan Danielson recently commented on the departure of The Second City Saint. According to The American Dragon, this presents the roster with a choice to either unite or divide.

Bischoff noted that CM Punk might believe that he's financially set

Speculation has also been made that The Second City Saint might retire instead of continue wrestling. At this stage, nobody but the man himself knows his next movie, but Punk has been ominously quiet.

Earlier in the same podcast episode, Eric Bischoff speculated that CM Punk could be idle because he's secure financially.

"There was no happy ending in that story. If he's sitting on a pile of cash and he's not financially motivated or doesn't feel the need from a financial perspective to make a move, that's a factor and a variable."

Additionally, he urged the star to make a move before it's too late.

"Unless he's got enough money sitting in the bank where he doesn't have to worry about the next 25 years, at some point, he's gonna wake up ... and you go '[annoyed grunt] I gotta make something happen." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

It remains to be seen what CM Punk might do next, but either way, the star already has the wrestling industry waiting with bated breath.

