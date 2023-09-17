Major AEW title program in the works before CM Punk's release - Reports

CM Punk's release from AEW on September 2 shocked the wrestling world. The Second City Saint was arguably the company's biggest name and often its top merch mover, but multiple backstage issues within the span of a year seemingly forced Tony Khan's hand.

Before his departure, CM Punk claimed to be the "Real" AEW World Champion because he was never beaten for the title before his suspension following last year's All Out pay-per-view. Many fans expected The Straight Edge Superstar to eventually face off with current AEW World Champion MJF.

However, after Punk's last match against Samoa Joe at All In, it was Joe who entered a title program with MJF. Speculation has circulated that The Samoan Submission Machine is a replacement in what could have been a sequel to the highly acclaimed CM Punk-MJF feud from 2022.

A new report from Fightful Select has shed some light on the issue, claiming that Joe vs. Friedman was in the works before Punk's departure. The report notes that although the Chicago native's firing changed "a lot of plans," a potential Title vs. Title feud between The Salt of the Earth and the "Real" AEW World Champion wasn't one of them.

CM Punk uses one of Cody Rhodes' favorite phrases in his first appearance since AEW release

CM Punk made his first appearance since his AEW departure at last night's CFFC MMA 125 event, where he provided commentary. The Second City Saint wasted no time in teasing fans as he uttered a line now infamously tied to WWE Superstar and former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes:

"What do you wanna talk about?" Punk said.

There is plenty of speculation around Punk's potential return to WWE, but as of now, it's anybody's guess what the former AEW World Champion's next move is.

Do you think Punk will return to WWE? Are you excited to see MJF vs. Samoa Joe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

