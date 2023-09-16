CM Punk uses Cody Rhodes' line in first appearance since AEW release

Earlier Today, former AEW star CM Punk made his first public appearance after his release from Tony Khan's company on the CFFC MMA 125 event to provide commentary. Punk gave many notable hints during the event and also used Cody Rhodes' promo opening line which caught the attention of many fans.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars of this generation. While cutting a promo, Rhodes always starts with "So, what do you wanna talk about". CM Punk looks to have used the same words during his appearance at the MMA event.

The following line was said by Punk during his first appearance after AEW release:

“what do you wanna talk about?”

Expand Tweet

AEW veteran compares CM Punk to to Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently compared CM Punk to the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman. The Best in the World and The Wiseman have worked together on WWE TV back in 2012 and till 2013 and share a friendship that goes back decades.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commentator was asked about his perspective on The Bloodline member, and Ross mentioned that he had known Heyman since his WCW days.

"He's [Paul Heyman] a different breed, he's CM Punk kind of a guy, different breed of cat. But he learned to control his emotions and temper his outbursts in his public displays of anger or frustration, something negative. But he was really special and still is, obviously!" - JR said. [23:55 - 24:19]

Do you agree with Jim Ross? Let us know in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here