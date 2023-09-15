"He's a different breed" - WWE veteran compares CM Punk to Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently compared former AEW star CM Punk with a member of The Bloodline.

The name in question is Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. The Best in the World and The Wiseman have worked together on WWE TV back in 2012.

After aligning with Heyman, the 44-year-old star traversed through his record-breaking WWE Championship reign of 400-plus days.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commentator was asked about his perspective of The Bloodline member. Ross mentioned that he had known Heyman since his WCW days.

According to Jim Ross, Roman Reigns' manager has a lot of personality, charisma, and extraordinary intellect. The 71-year-old also pointed out what makes Heyman apart from Punk.

"He's [Paul Heyman] a different breed, he's CM Punk kind of a guy, different breed of cat. But he learned to control his emotions and temper his outbursts in his public displays of anger or frustration, something negative. But he was really special and still is, obviously!" - JR said. [23:55 - 24:19]

Jim Ross opened up on the uncertainty around CM Punk's WWE return

The 44-year-old is known for being a controversial star concerning his backstage issues in a wrestling promotion.

Similarly, like the Stamford-based company, AEW fired the former world champion on September 2, following his alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In London 2023.

This has fueled speculation that the Best in the World star would return to World Wrestling Entertainment. During the same interview, the WWE veteran spoke about Punk's future in the wrestling business.

"I don't have any dirt. He's still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to grab those big paydays. I just don't know where or when. Obviously one would assume that CM Punk's next destination could be WWE. But there's no guarantee of that either," Ross said.

This year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place in Chicago, which happens to be the hometown of the former AEW star.

Only time will tell if the 44-year-old star will return to WWE ahead of the premium live event and join forces with Paul Heyman again to dethrone The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns.

