"I just don't know where or when" - Wrestling veteran comments on the uncertainty around CM Punk's WWE return

Punk was released from AEW on September 2 after he allegedly had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. In a public announcement, Tony Khan detailed that the company had terminated the 44-year-old star's contract with cause, effective immediately. This led to speculations online that the former WWE Champion could once again surface in the company.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commentator mentioned that Punk was a huge star and could draw money anywhere he went. He felt that moving to WWE could be a natural course for the star, but he wasn't sure of how the company felt about him.

"I don't have any dirt. He's still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to grab those big paydays. I just don't know where or when. Obviously one would assume that CM Punk's next destination could be WWE. But there's no guarantee of that either. I don't know how they left it. Then when you go through a big takeover like WWE did this week, like the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know." [From 10:14 - 10:53]

CM Punk was WWE Champion for 434 days

During his time with WWE, CM Punk was one of the top stars and made a name for himself, working with legends such as Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, The Rock, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and many more.

Punk won the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2011 for the second time in his career. He held the title for a massive 434 days, dropping it to The Rock at The Royal Rumble 2013. During this reign, Punk had some memorable matches against the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena.

Punk walked out of the WWE after Royal Rumble 2014, and the two parties have had some differences since then. It will be interesting to see if they can set aside their disputes and work together again.

