WWE Hall of Famer is happy for Adam 'Edge' Copeland after his move to AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been drawing a lot of attention since his debut at WrestleDream, with most of it being positive. Eric Bischoff already congratulated him for his jump to All Elite, but he recently speculated why Copeland made the move.

After decades as Edge, Adam Copeland is now going by his real name in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While some were upset with his jump, many have pointed out that he's done all he could possibly do in WWE. Considering that he's likely in the last lap of his career, The Rated R Superstar will probably go all out in the next few months.

During a recent episode of his Strickly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Adam Copeland's jump to Tony Khan's company and speculated that his friend and current AEW TNT Champion, Christian Cage, played a major role in his decision.

"I'm happy for him, I like Adam a lot and I congratulated him after his last appearance in Toronto ... he's an amazingly talented guy," he said. "I think I said if he indeed chose to go to AEW, likely it was because he wanted to end his career with Christian."

Biscoff further continued:

"If I had to guess, that had a lot to do with it, along with the fact that he's not ready to hang it up yet. The fact that he can go to AEW and work with a very close friend and perhaps have some great matches and stories that we haven't seen before ... good for him." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

During the WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland revealed that his daughter convinced him to join Christian Cage in AEW and simply have fun.

Kurt Angle also recently shared his thoughts on Adam Copeland's jump to AEW

While a few fans have been upset by Copeland's debut in All Elite Wrestling, with some even going as far as accusing him of betraying WWE, his peers have highly praised his actions.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE veteran similarly praised his The Rated R Superstar for going over to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"This is really good for the fans because they’re gonna see new matchups, new faces, they’re gonna see Edge face these different competitors, and they’re going to be different matches, they’re going to have a different flavor.." (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

With his first in-ring match coming up tonight on Title Tuesday against Luchasaurs, fans might just get a taste of what his run in All Elite Wrestling will end up looking like.