"It’s good when guys cross over" - 4-time WWE Champion on multiple dream matches for Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in AEW

A Hall of Famer recently commented on Adam Copeland (fka Edge) jumping ship to AEW after a lengthy run in WWE. The name in question is Kurt Angle.

Adam Copeland has been one of the most talked about stars in pro wrestling after his massive AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023. Many have debated whether The Rated-R Superstar made the right decision to leave WWE and what it could mean for his future.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist said Adam Copeland's AEW debut would allow him to share the ring with some top names he hasn't faced before, including Samoa Joe, Sting, and MJF.

"It’s good when guys cross over because Edge, there are a lot of guys he hasn’t faced in AEW. Guys like Samoa Joe or Sting, MJF, and a lot of great wrestlers. This is really good for the fans because they’re gonna see new matchups, new faces, they’re gonna see Edge face these different competitors, and they’re going to be different matches, they’re going to have a different flavor. I think it’s really good. I think it’s good for wrestling. I think it’s good for Edge." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has already kickstarted his first AEW feud

Upon his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Adam Copeland made a solid statement by saving Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage and his allies, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

On Dynamite after WrestleDream, Copeland asked his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, to reform their legendary tag team. However, the TNT Champion turned down the Hall of Famer's proposal using some harsh words.

After a series of altercations, The Rated-R Superstar is set to square off against Luchasaurus in a singles match on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if Cage will play a role in Copeland's in-ring debut.