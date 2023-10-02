Edge's daughter urged him to join AEW and "have fun" with former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Edge's AEW debut has already sparked a lot of conversation online, but what ultimately led to him signing with the promotion? According to The Rated-R Superstar, his daughter was pivotal in convincing him.

While he naturally didn't start his career in WWE, Adam Copeland established himself as a pro wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion. Because of this, few fans believed he'd end up debuting in AEW, but the veteran had a good reason.

During his panel at the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Edge recalled that his daughter wanted to see him "have fun" with Christian Cage.

"One of the really pivotal things, besides my daughter telling me that I should go be with Uncle Jay [Christian Cage] and have fun, that I thought I could really try and help here and in turn that helps the entire wrestling industry, which is the thing that I just love," Copeland said. [23:28 - 23:50]

Adam Copeland recently named several stars in AEW that he'd like to face off against. Swerve Strickland was notably one of the stars The Rated-R Superstar mentioned, which gained his attention. In response to Copeland's comments, Strickland seemed to tease a future clash.

Edge recently described how it felt to debut at AEW WrestleDream

The Rated-R Superstar has a habit of gaining some of the best returns in pro wrestling, primarily due to his enigmatic theme song. While some fans have been happy with Edge's AEW debut, what did the veteran think about it?

During the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland recalled the feeling he had as he stepped on to the entrance ramp last night.

"I felt free. That's just the word that kept popping... I felt free, and it felt fun. I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows." [H/T: Fightful]

With his upcoming bout against Luchasaurus already set for AEW Dynamite, fans will get to see The Rated-R Superstar in action this week. However, could Edge ultimately capture gold in AEW? Only time will tell.

