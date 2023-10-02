Former WWE star reacts after Edge namedrops him as one of the dream opponents in AEW

Adam Copeland (better known as Edge) is officially All Elite after debuting at AEW WrestleDream 2023. The company's roster has many prominent names, including up-and-coming stars like Swerve Strickland. The former WWE star recently reacted to Copeland naming him one of his dream opponents in the promotion.

After decades in WWE as Edge, Copeland jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling after his deal with his former employer expired. In the post-WrestleDream media scrum, The Rated-R Superstar mentioned some names he wished to work with in the Tony Khan-led company, including Strickland.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion reacted to the Hall of Famer's comments by posting an hourglass emoji on Twitter. Strickland has a lot of momentum after WrestleDream and could soon lock horns with Adam Copeland inside the ring.

You can view Strickland's post below:

The Rated-R Superstar is set to make his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on the October 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite. He will also address the audience on the Wednesday night program later this week.

WWE seemingly never filed a trademark for Edge's "Rated-R Superstar" moniker

Fans hoping to see Adam Copeland sign with AEW doubted if he would be able to use his iconic WWE ring name, Edge, in the new promotion. However, many were surprised when he was introduced as The Rated-R Superstar at WrestleDream.

David Bixenspan recently took to Twitter to share the current trademark status of "Rated-R Superstar." He revealed that as of April 2020, the title had not been secured. However, Bixenspan dug deeper and realized that WWE had never secured the trademark.

Adam Copeland proved he can keep up with young talent during his recent WWE run. Hence, fans would expect him to deliver many more remarkable performances during his AEW tenure. Will he eventually retire alongside his former partner and long-time friend, Christian Cage? Only time will tell.

