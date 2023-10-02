Tony Khan announces Edge's AEW in-ring debut against former WWE superstar

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, is in AEW after an incredible debut at the end of WrestleDream. In the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan announced that The Rated-R Superstar will make his in-ring debut on an upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The Jaguars boss then proceeded to announce that the two-time WrestleMania main eventer will wrestle his first match for AEW on Dynamite in Kansas City on October 11, 2023. Edge will take on Luchasaurus in singles action.

Edge turned up after the match between Darby Allin and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. Captain Charisma emerged victorious, and post-match, he and Luchasaurus proceeded to attack Darby Allin and Sting. The Ultimate Opportunist made the save to a thunderous reaction, as he speared Luchasaurus.

After the show, the 10-time WWE Champion walked out for the media scrum and sat alongside Tony Khan. After a few questions, Tony Khan revealed that Edge would be showing up at the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

Expand Tweet

The former Royal Rumble winner is one of the biggest wrestling legends of all time. His WWE contract expired very recently, and many expected him to show up in Tony Khan's company. Now that he is here, it will be interesting to see how his legacy grows in the new surroundings.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.