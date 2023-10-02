Edge's AEW debut exposes a huge mistake from WWE

Adam Copeland, known as Edge in WWE, is All Elite, after debuting at AEW WrestleDream. However, in the aftermath of his debut, a big mistake from his former employers came to light, as they had failed to trademark "Rated-R Superstar" after 2020.

Edge made the save for Darby Allin and Sting after attacking Luchasaurus and dropping him with a Spear. Shortly after that, Tony Khan announced that The Rated-R Superstar was All Elite, and will be a full-time wrestler.

It was interesting that he was referred to as Rated-R Superstar repeatedly by the AEW Twitter account as well as Tony Khan. One Twitter user recognized that WWE hasn't had an active trademark for "RATED-R SUPERSTAR" since April 2020, which has seemingly allowed AEW to use the term.

Edge has been known as many things throughout his life, but Rated-R Superstar is arguably his best known nickname. Tony Khan will be delighted that he will get to use it.

During the media scrum after WrestleDream, Tony Khan announced that the 10-time WWE World Champion will show up on the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision. On the October 10, 2023 episode of Dynamite, the Ultimate Opportunist will take on Luchasaurus in his first ever match in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

