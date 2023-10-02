Adam Copeland (Edge) discloses how he felt during his AEW debut

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after recently signing with AEW. After being a part of WWE for decades, how did The Rated-R Superstar feel about debuting in a different promotion?

Edge returned to WWE in 2020 after his abrupt retirement back in 2011. Upon his arrival, he quickly proved that he was still one of the finest performers of his generation. The Rated-R Superstar's deal with the Stamford-based promotion expired on October 1, 2023, leading to his massive AEW debut at WrestleDream.

During the post-WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland detailed how he felt during his debut and compared it to his time on the independent circuit.

"I felt free. That's just the word that kept popping (...) I felt free, and it felt fun. I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows." (H/T: Fightful)

While many want to see Edge reunite with Christian Cage and take on The Hardys in AEW, The Rated-R Superstar already has a long list of potential opponents in mind. During the abovementioned presser, the Hall of Famer expressed his desire to share the ring with Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and many others.

MJF hinted at having some animosity towards Edge after his AEW debut

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has faced some top names during his AEW World Championship run, including Samoa Joe and Adam Cole. Could The Rated-R Superstar challenge him for the gold soon?

The Devil doesn't have much history with the Hall of Famer. However, MJF is a lifelong wrestling fan and could easily have a compelling feud with Copeland. During the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, MJF called The Rated-R Superstar by his WWE ring name, Edge, and warned the latter to stay away from him.

"I think he's [Copeland] another guy that's coming into my company that wants my spot, and he's got another thing [sic] coming if he thinks he's gonna take it."

It remains to be seen if MJF and The Rated-R Superstar will lock horns inside the squared circle. While some fans are against Adam Copeland capturing gold in his AEW run, he could elevate the title's prestige if he dethrones The Devil.

