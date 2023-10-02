Edge names Jon Moxley and multiple top AEW stars as his dream opponents

WrestleDream had some incredible high points, and one of those was the debut of the former WWE Champion, Adam Copeland, fka Edge. He debuted in AEW after the WrestleDream main event. AEW booker Tony Khan already has plans for Copeland, having him make his first AEW Dynamite appearance on the Wednesday, October 4 episode, and another appearance on AEW Collision on Saturday, October 7.

The Rated-R Superstar also has his own plans regarding his AEW run, and that includes a list of opponents he is looking forward to clashing with. At the WrestleDream Media Scrum, when he was asked about that list, the WWE Hall of Famer was pretty detailed about what he had in mind.

"Just looking at the roster very quickly, there are fourteen names. That's just from a quick little cursory glance. Like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio - never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, Kenny Omega. That's never happened. I just met him. We've never met before." (31:38 - 32:45)

While he said that he had fourteen names, he revealed only four, leaving the rest to the imagination of wrestling fans. With his AEW debut, Edge has silenced all rumors about his future.

Edge is now geared up for another fantastic run in a wrestling promotion, naming names and committing to scalping championship belts along the way.

