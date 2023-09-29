Edge to make AEW debut at WrestleDream and reunite with his former tag team partner after 972 days? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been away from the company for more than a month, with his last match being against Sheamus in August 2023.

Since then, there have been various rumors about The Rated-R Superstar and his contract status. He himself came out in late August and said that WWE did offer a contract extension and that he was thinking about the proposal.

Contrary to that, some reports have stated that Edge is heading to AEW, and the announcement is closer than ever, especially with WrestleDream approaching this Sunday, October 1.

While he has achieved everything which is possible in the world of wrestling, there is, however, one thing he could achieve in AEW, and that is reuniting with his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, after exactly 972 days.

The two men were last seen together in the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which the Ultimate Opportunist won despite the odds stacked against him.

A reunion with Christian will give Edge the perfect way to call time on his storied career and head off into retirement.

How can Edge and Christian reunite at AEW WrestleDream?

Christian Cage has not exactly been a crowd's favorite in AEW in recent times. With him being a dastardly heel and constantly rubbing people the wrong way, the time might be appropriate for Captain Charisma to change his character's persona.

The only way that could happen is if his former best friend Edge shows up at AEW WrestleDream. With Cage taking on Darby Allin in a 2 out of 3 falls match, the reunion seems quite perfect.

If Darby wins, Christian can become unhinged and assault Darby, only for The Rated-R Superstar to come out and make the save.

After that, the former WWE Champion can talk to Christian to mend his ways so that they can form a team for one last time to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. Both the superstars could retire on a high note after achieving this milestone together.

Christian could either take the advice and team up with his former partner, or the two men could have their own feud. However, either way, it is seemingly going to end well for the former WWE stars.

Do you want to see Edge join AEW and reunite with his best friend Christian? Sound off in the comments section below!

