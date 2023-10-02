Top star alleges Edge came to AEW to steal his spot

A top AEW star doesn't seem very pleased with the triumphant All Elite debut of Adam Copeland (aka Edge), as he seemingly fears for his top spot in the company.

The top star in question is the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). MJF is undoubtedly at the top of the mountain in the All Elite Wrestling promotion right now. He holds the top title in the company at such a young age, and is destined to be a legend in the future.

However, Max has voiced his issues previously with Tony Khan signing ex-WWE wrestlers and legends, and accused them of stealing spots from the homegrown talent. Meanwhile, another WWE Hall of Famer, Edge made his surprising debut in the main event of the AEW WrestleDream PPV.

Now, the AEW World Champion seems to have an issue with him as well, as he assumes The Rated-R Superstar is here to steal his spot. Here is what MJF said during the post-show media scrum:

"I think he's another guy that's coming into my company that wants my spot, and he's got another thing [sic] coming if he thinks he's gonna take it."

It remains to be seen what The Rated-R Superstar brings to the table for Tony Khan and AEW, after the most anticipated debut. Fans must also be eagerly waiting for his interaction with the AEW World Champion, MJF.

