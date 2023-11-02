14-time WWE tag team champion revealed as Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner for AEW Full Gear 2023

A former WWE name answered Sting and Darby Allin’s call to be their tag team partner at Full Gear as they take on Christian Cage and his goons. The man in question is none other than 14-time WWE tag team champion, Adam Copeland.

Copeland had been on the receiving end of the charm offensive by Sting and Darby Allin since last week. The three men also had an awkward moment on last week’s Dynamite, as the WCW icon called out the WWE Hall of Famer for his blinding love towards Cage.

On tonight’s Dynamite, Copeland finally saw the light, as Christian Cage came out and warned him against trying to join Sting’s team at Full Gear. Cage also warned that if Copeland did indeed join them, then he would snap his neck again, and send him into permanent retirement.

After saying that, he sent Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to attack Copeland, but out came Sting and Allin to make the save. After successfully fending off Cage and his goons, The Rated-R Superstar said that he would be teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin at Full Gear, much to Christian’s bemusement.

