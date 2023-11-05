6 ft 8 in former WWE star loses on AEW Collision debut

A former WWE star who had been absent from AEW TV for quite some time returned and made his debut on Collision, in a losing cause, however. The 6 ft 8 in star in question is Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster made his first-ever appearance on the Saturday show Collision since its inception. Archer made his entrance alongside his manager and mentor, the Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Lance was set to square off against the former TNT champion, Darby Allin. The match started off with The Murderhawk Monster dominating Darby. However, Darby didn't back down and kept fighting through the pain. Jake Roberts also tried to interfere to assist Archer in the match.

Nonetheless, the referee saw it and barred the WWE legend from the ringside. As soon as the bout became one-on-one, Darby found a way to capture the victory with a top rope move.

Although Lance Archer failed to win the match, he gained the upper hand by slamming Darby down before leaving.

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin is set for a big trios match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, where he will team with Sting and Adam Copeland to take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. It remains to be seen what goes down in the match.

What are your thoughts on former WWE star Lance Archer losing his match on Collision debut? Sound off in the comment section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here