Last week, Michael Oher reached a milestone when a Tennessee court ordered the immediate termination of the Tuohy family's conservatorship over him. However, 'The Blind Side' author Michael Lewis, who wrote the former offensive tackle's life story, says that he has had a history of violence and aggression.

Oher had claimed in his deposition that his conservators had lied about his adoption by them before enriching themselves at his expense.

When delivering the verdict ending Oher's conservatorship, Kathleen Gomes, a Probate Court Judge at Shelby County, said that she was disturbed at the existence of such a conservatorship. That's because it involved a fully healthy adult with no known disabilities, physical or psychological:

“I cannot believe it got done,” Gomes said.

However, Oher's lawsuit is still alive, and Lewis has provided some new insight. In August, Lewis told the Washington Post where the blame lay for the lawsuit:

"Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system. Michael Oher should join the writers' strike. It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets."

Six months later, though, the bestselling author seemingly appeared to change his reasoning. In an interview with The Guardian's Samanth Subramian about his new book Going Infinite, he said about Oher's lawsuit:

“What we’re watching is a change of behavior. This is what happens to football players who get hit in the head: they run into problems with violence and aggression.”

Going Infinite delves into the rise and fall of cryptocurrency firm FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Michael Oher's demands in lawsuit, explained

Besides the end of the conservatorship, here's what Michael Oher demands to happen:

That the Tuohys stop using his, name, image, and likeness to promote their foundation.

That an accounting of the profits the Tuohys made off of him be made.

That he be awarded his share of said profits, as well as damages he incurred during that period, both compensatory and punitive.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.