Meek Mill recently took to social media to announce that he's launching a new weed strain to complement his latest album, which left fans very confused as it was only a few months ago that the Philadelphia-born rapper officially announced his plans to quit smoking altogether.

He cited Snoop Dogg in his public statement as an inspiration to quit since, around the same time, Snoop too announced he would stop "hitting the gas," but Snoop's "sobriety declaration" turned out to be a marketing gimmick to sell stove ovens.

However, Meek seemed pretty serious about his claims to quit, even citing his mental and physical health issues.

Fans were left confused after Meek Mill's Instagram post showcased him endorsing a new weed strain

On January 6, Meek Mill posted a picture to his Instagram of himself standing with a hand full of cash at a weed dispensary, next to a sign that read, "Bring me Flowers." This picture was captioned:

"Of course I’m starting a weed strand to go along with the new album!"

It's unclear whether the Star Island rapper was seriously implying that he's back on weed again or if this is just his version of a "snoop dogg marketing ploy" to sell more music.

XXL, a hip-hop magazine, reposted this news on X, which captured the confused reactions from fans reacting to Meek Mill endorsing weed again, especially after he publicly claimed he was done with cannabis.

A few fans, however, were quite excited with this announcement, with many highlighting their appreciation for the artist.

As for the new album that Meek's teasing with this post, it appears he's referring to his November 2023 release, Too Good To Be True, a full-length album created with his longtime collaborator and MMG label CEO, Rick Ross.

Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg's public relationship with Weed.

Meek Mill has, throughout his career, advocated for the use of cannabis in his music and statements, so it came as a shock to the world when he announced he would no longer be smoking weed.

In November 2023, the rapper took to X to state how his health was affected by his habitual smoking and that he would no longer be indulging in weed since his doctor told him he had slight emphysema, a lung disease that causes shortness of breath.

Meek Mill wasn't exaggerating when he said his life would be cut in half if he continued to smoke, as according to a study on patients who have emphysema and continue to smoke, the results showed that many of those patients end up with higher risks of severe lung disease, which leads to a shortened "lifeline," as the rapper put it.

The Going Bad rapper also cited his plans to move to Dubai to get away from the plant completely. Meek's statement regarding his decision to quit marijuana read:

"I'ma go to Dubai and completely stop smoking... I'ma follow Snoop."

As stated earlier, Meek Mill's decision to quit smoking was following suit with that of his rap peer and colleague Snoop Dogg, who had announced his own decision to quit on November 16, 2023.

Snoop Dogg, famously known for his long relationship with cannabis, announced on social media that he would be quitting for the sake of his health and family. However, it was later confirmed in a trailer released by Snoop that his initial statement was not true and was purely a hype build-up in an attempt to promote a smokeless stove from a company called "Solo Stove."

Many reactions to Snoop Dogg's Solo Stove trailer had social media users clowning Meek for apparently believing Snoop and falling for this marketing gimmick.

Although Meek recently shared a photo of himself in a weed dispensary promoting a new weed strain, the fact he highlighted the real-life health impacts of smoking in earlier statements shows the rapper is aware and conscious of the decisions he makes, especially decisions impacting his health.